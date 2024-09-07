Shift In J&K Politics | After LS Drubbing By Jailed 'Engineer', Omar Faces Imprisoned Cleric In Assembly Elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The election authorities have accepted the nomination papers of jailed Kashmir cleric Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati for the Ganderbal and Beerwah constituencies for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

The development has set the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle as Barkati, once known as 'Azadi chacha' for his unique sloganeering during the 2016 Kashmir unrest, is pitted against former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Ganderbal.

Earlier, his nomination from Zainpora assembly seat of Shopian was rejected, which triggered criticism against the Election Commission, prompting it to issue a clarification.

Abdullah, who is also the Vice President of the National Conference, has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and central government are backing Barkati's candidacy to defeat him in the elections.

"It appears that certain forces are trying to undermine my chances of winning by putting up a candidate who is currently in jail. This is not the first time a jailed candidate is being fielded against me, and I sense a larger conspiracy at play," he said while expressing his suspicions on Friday.

Abdullah's comments come after he was defeated by jailed politician and Awami Itehad Party (AIP) chief, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail on terror funding charges, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The NC leader has now shifted his focus to the Assembly elections and has decided to contest from Ganderbal and the Budgam constituency instead of Beerwah, where he won the last time.

Barkati became the face of the 2016 violent agitations in Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani. He was first arrested in 2016 and a case was filed against him under the Public Safety Act. He was again arrested last year and is facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His wife is also in jail on terror funding charges.

Changing political dynamics

The move has sparked speculation about the political dynamics at play in the region, with some analysts suggesting that Barkati's candidacy may be an attempt to split votes and influence the outcome of the elections. Similar candidacy of Er Rashid while in jail, during Lok Sabha polls created ripples as he defeated Abdullah from the Baramulla seat with over 1 lakh votes.

Now, Barkati's entry into the fray is seen as another challenge to NC's dominance in Ganderbal and Beerwah. It could also potentially polarize with some sympathizing with his separatist ideology and others opposing it.

Abdullah, on the other hand, has a strong base in the region and is expected to put up a tough fight. The elections are expected to be closely contested, with multiple parties and candidates in the fray.

The elections are also being seen as a test for the BJP, which has been trying to make inroads in the region. The party has been accused of using strong-arm tactics to suppress dissent and opposition, and Barkati's candidacy has added fuel to the fire.

As the elections approach, the region is likely to witness intense campaigning and political manoeuvring. The outcome of the elections will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.