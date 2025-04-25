Omar Abdullah Deputes Ministers Across India For Safety Of Kashmiris Post Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday deputed his cabinet ministers to different cities across the country to ensure the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents. The residents, particularly students and traders, have been facing harassment following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack earlier this week.

The attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, and left several others injured, has sparked fears among the state's residents living outside Jammu and Kashmir. In response, CM Omar issued a directive to his cabinet ministers to visit different cities nationwide, aiming to ensure the safety and well-being of Jammu and Kashmir residents.

In a statement shared on the official X account of the Chief Minister's Office, Omar stressed the government's unwavering support for its people, no matter their location. “With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my Cabinet Ministers to various cities across the country. The purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective State Governments and ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents. The J&K Government will stand with its people—anywhere, everywhere,” the post read.

J&K Government officials have also confirmed that cabinet ministers are going to travel across the country for the safety of the Kashmiri residents. “The ministers will meet Kashmiri students and coordinate with the authorities of the concerned states to ensure the safety of Kashmiri residents,” an official told ETV Bharat.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Education Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo have been directed to travel to Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Punjab.

“They are leaving for these states and will take up the issue of harassment and assault with the respective governments. This will also instil some confidence among the student community,” he added.

Besides, the government has also set up a dedicated toll-free helpline — 1800-8900-166 — at the Raabita Office in Srinagar. The helpline will operate round-the-clock to provide support, register grievances and liaise with local authorities.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has claimed that the situation has significantly improved.

“The situation across the country is now under control and has significantly de-escalated, thanks to the swift and coordinated intervention of both the Central and State Governments,” the statement said. “The Union Home Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and has issued strict directives to all states to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure public safety of Kashmiri students,” it added.