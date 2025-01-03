‘Kashmir To Kashyap?’: CM Omar Abdullah Denies Reports Of Name Change

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday denied the reports of the name change to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a gaffe by some media outlet that was corrected later.
"Some media house ran it (story) and then corrected it. There is no such proposal and no one can change J&K’s name without the permission of the government,” he told reporters here.
This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made remarks on Kashmir’s historical past during the launch of a book, ‘J&K and Ladakh Through the Ages,’ on Thursday. He said that Kashmir has been named after the ancient sage Kashyap. But he did not suggest renaming the region.
Replying to a query on Shah’s claim that Article 370 completely integrated Jammu and Kashmir, the chief minister said that attacks still occur in places and normalcy has not returned completely. "It is a process and we will have to see what happens in the coming days," he said.
Abdullah said they were ready to deal with the snow spell ahead in the region and they would try to address the lacunae during the previous spell.
Kashmir saw heavy snow in December without any major forecasting by the meteorological centre. Amid this, Abdullah held a series of meetings to minimise the issues, particularly electricity cuts and clearing roads.
He said that the power scenario has improved this year amid power curtailments.
“We are trying to provide the electricity as per schedule. Whenever a system develops any snag, every attempt is made to rectify the fault at the earliest,” Abdullah added.
