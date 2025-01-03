ETV Bharat / state

'Kashmir To Kashyap?': CM Omar Abdullah Denies Reports Of Name Change

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday denied the reports of the name change to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a gaffe by some media outlet that was corrected later.

"Some media house ran it (story) and then corrected it. There is no such proposal and no one can change J&K’s name without the permission of the government,” he told reporters here.

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made remarks on Kashmir’s historical past during the launch of a book, ‘J&K and Ladakh Through the Ages,’ on Thursday. He said that Kashmir has been named after the ancient sage Kashyap. But he did not suggest renaming the region.

Replying to a query on Shah’s claim that Article 370 completely integrated Jammu and Kashmir, the chief minister said that attacks still occur in places and normalcy has not returned completely. "It is a process and we will have to see what happens in the coming days," he said.