Omar Abdullah Criticises MHA's New Rules for Jammu and Kashmir Administration

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday for amending the 2019 transaction of business rules for the Union Territory, suggesting that the changes indicate imminent elections in the region.

Omar took to Twitter to express his disapproval, stating, "Another indicator that elections are around the corner in J&K. This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline for restoration of full, undiluted statehood for J&K is a prerequisite for these elections. The people of J&K deserve better than a powerless, rubber stamp CM who will have to beg the LG to get his/her peon appointed."

The MHA's amendments state that proposals for transferring administrative secretaries and cadre posts of All India Service (AIS) officers must be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K by the Administrative Secretary of the General Administration Department through the Chief Secretary.

"Provided also that in respect of matters connected with posting and transfer of Administrative Secretaries and cadre posts of All India Services officers, the proposal shall be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor by the Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department through the Chief Secretary,” reads the notification issued by the MHA.

The amendments further stipulate that proposals requiring prior approval from the Finance Department, particularly on matters over which the Lieutenant Governor has discretionary powers, must be presented to the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary before they can be approved or rejected. This includes proposals related to ‘Police,’ ‘Public Order,’ ‘All India Service,’ and the ‘Anti-Corruption Bureau.’

Additionally, the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs is now required to submit proposals for the appointment of the Advocate-General and other law officers who assist in court proceedings to the Lieutenant Governor for approval through the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister.

"Any proposal regarding the grant or refusal of prosecution sanction or filing of an appeal shall be placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary by the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs," the MHA’s notification reads.

Proposals related to Prisons, the Directorate of Prosecution, and the Forensic Science Laboratory will also be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor by the Administrative Secretary of the Home Department through the Chief Secretary.