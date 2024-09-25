ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Questions Foreign Diplomats' J&K Visit, Calls Them 'Guided Tourists'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Wednesday slammed the Central government for bringing a delegation of foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir, calling them “guided tourists.”

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, he said that the Centre had consistently disregarded the foreign observations on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region is an internal issue of India.

“Why are you (the Central government) inviting them (the delegation) here then? What is the rationale behind bringing diplomats to Kashmir for tours while foreign journalists are barred from visiting? Foreign journalists have also sought permission to cover the elections here, but they were denied. Why?” Omar questioned.

Commenting on the voting dynamics in the region, he said, “The residents are voting not out of satisfaction with the Centre but in response to the government's oppressive actions over the past several years.”

Omar emphasised that the electoral turnout should not be misconstrued as contentment with the central government, accusing it of trying to take undue credit for the participation of voters.

He also expressed hope for a significant number of votes in favour of the NC and anticipated that where the NC is not contesting, their alliance partner, the Indian National Congress (INC), would receive support.

The foreign delegation comprising senior diplomats from various countries arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to witness the ongoing assembly polls. They included representatives from the United States (US), Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines. Most of these missions are represented by their Charge d’affaires or deputies. The foreign representatives are accompanied by four representatives from the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

This marks the first time the Central government has invited international diplomats to observe the electoral process in the Union Territory.