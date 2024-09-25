Omar Abdullah Questions Foreign Diplomats' J&K Visit, Calls Them 'Guided Tourists'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Wednesday slammed the Central government for bringing a delegation of foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir, calling them “guided tourists.”
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, he said that the Centre had consistently disregarded the foreign observations on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region is an internal issue of India.
“Why are you (the Central government) inviting them (the delegation) here then? What is the rationale behind bringing diplomats to Kashmir for tours while foreign journalists are barred from visiting? Foreign journalists have also sought permission to cover the elections here, but they were denied. Why?” Omar questioned.
Commenting on the voting dynamics in the region, he said, “The residents are voting not out of satisfaction with the Centre but in response to the government's oppressive actions over the past several years.”
Omar emphasised that the electoral turnout should not be misconstrued as contentment with the central government, accusing it of trying to take undue credit for the participation of voters.
He also expressed hope for a significant number of votes in favour of the NC and anticipated that where the NC is not contesting, their alliance partner, the Indian National Congress (INC), would receive support.
The foreign delegation comprising senior diplomats from various countries arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to witness the ongoing assembly polls. They included representatives from the United States (US), Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines. Most of these missions are represented by their Charge d’affaires or deputies. The foreign representatives are accompanied by four representatives from the Union Ministry of External Affairs.
This marks the first time the Central government has invited international diplomats to observe the electoral process in the Union Territory.
Officials stated that the aim is to witness the peaceful execution of the elections and the robust voter turnout, part of a broader effort to highlight the smooth and secure election process.
This visit follows the August trip of representatives from the US mission in India, who met with key political figures, including former Omar and J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone.
The latest visit coincides with Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly elections since the abrogation of its special status in 2019 and its reorganisation into two Union territories. Voting in this phase is seen as a historic step in the region's evolving political landscape.
Earlier in the day, Omar criticised the Congress party for not adequately campaigning in Jammu, despite being allocated a substantial share of the alliance's seats.
“I hope after Rahul (Gandhi) is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he turns his attention to Jammu. Ultimately, what the Congress does in Kashmir is less significant than what they do in Jammu,” he said.
Voting is currently taking place across 26 constituencies in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the second phase of the assembly elections. The National Conference and Congress are in alliance in this election, with the NC contesting 51 seats and the Congress 32, while engaging in a friendly contest for five seats.
The final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8, 2024. Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Srinagar on September 23, addressing a rally in the Central Shalteng seat, where Tariq Ahmad Karra, the state Congress president, is the alliance candidate.
