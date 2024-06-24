Omar Abdullah Calls for Justice and Amnesty for Imprisoned Kashmiris

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday, Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference extended his congratulations to all newly elected Members of Parliament while calling for justice and amnesty for jailed Kashmiris. He specifically acknowledged the representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, marking the event as a crucial milestone for Indian democracy.

Omar, former CM of J&K, underscored the importance of inclusivity in his tweet, emphasizing that Engineer Rashid, who defeated Omar on the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in North Kashmir, should be permitted to take his oath and fulfill his duties as a representative.

"It is equally important to recognize the injustice faced by those imprisoned, who are unable or unwilling to participate in elections," Omar said.

Highlighting a pressing concern, Omar pledged that the Members of Parliament from his party would fervently advocate for justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid. He called for the immediate transfer of Kashmiri prisoners held in jails outside the region back to local facilities, pending their release.

"One of our main demands will be a broader amnesty for all individuals detained after August 5, 2019," Omar stated, referring to the date when the centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.