Omar Abdullah's Power Team: Who's Who In J&K Union Territory's Maiden Cabinet

Srinagar: As Omar Abdullah made history today after being sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, his new cabinet is a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars. From political stalwarts like Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Sakeena Masood to independent allies like Satish Sharma, Omar's team reflects a blend of experience and strategic prowess.

The oath ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Omar and five of his ministers including Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma. While Itoo and Dar are from the Kashmir valley, Rana, Choudhary and Sharma are from the Jammu region. The Congress, meanwhile, said it will not join the council of ministers for the moment.

Here's a look at Omar's power team, who will help him steer the newly formed government.

Omar Abdullah - Chief Minister, J&K

Omar, who on Wednesday became the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has once again secured his position as a central figure in the region's politics. Having previously served as the 11th Chief Minister from January 2009 to January 2015, Omar's political comeback in the 2024 J&K Assembly elections is notable. While he faced a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, losing to then-jailed independent candidate Er Rashid in Baramulla, Omar won both the Budgam and Ganderbal Assembly seats with comfortable margins of 18,485 and 10,574 votes, respectively. Born into a political family, Omar is the vice president of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).

Surinder Kumar Choudhary - Deputy Chief Minister, J&K

Joining Omar in his mini-cabinet is Surinder Kumar Choudhary, often referred to as the "Giant Killer." Choudhary made headlines in the 2024 Assembly elections by defeating BJP heavyweight Ravinder Raina by 7,819 votes. A former member of the J&K Legislative Council (MLC), Choudhary began his political career with the National Conference in 1995. After brief stints with the PDP and BJP, he returned to the NC in 2023, cementing his place in Omar's team.

Sakeena Masood - Cabinet Minister

Sakeena Masood, the only woman in Omar Abdullah's cabinet, also secured a resounding victory in the 2024 elections. Representing D.H. Pora (formerly Noorabad), she defeated PDP's Gulzar Ahmad Dar by 17,449 votes. Sakeena’s political journey is rooted in personal tragedy; her entry into politics came after her father, Wali Mohammad Itoo, was assassinated in 1994. With decades of experience, including terms as MLA, MLC, and minister, she brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the cabinet.

Satish Sharma - Cabinet Minister

Independent MLA Satish Sharma, who won the Chhamb Assembly seat, has also extended support to Omar's government. Sharma, who left Congress to run as an independent, defeated BJP's Rajeev Sharma by 6,929 votes. With strong political roots as the son of former Congress minister and two-time Member of Parliament from Jammu, Madan Lal Sharma, he is poised to contribute significantly to the cabinet.

Javed Ahmed Dar - Cabinet Minister

Javed Ahmed Dar triumphed in Rafiabad by defeating Apni Party's Yawar Ahmad Mir by 9,202 votes. A former MLA, Dar brings extensive experience and a solid political background. At 50 years old, Dar's political career spans decades. Despite having completed only up to the 12th grade, he has cemented his place in Omar's power team.

Javed Ahmed Rana - Cabinet Minister

Javed Ahmed Rana, representing the Mendhar Assembly constituency reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community in Poonch district, is the only tribal member in Omar's mini cabinet. Running on a Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) ticket, Rana has now won this seat three times—first in 2002, followed by 2014, and most recently in 2024. His strong educational background, with a B.A. and an L.L.B. from the University of Jammu, has fortified his political acumen. Rana defeated BJP's Murtaza Ahmed Khan by a decisive margin of 14,906 votes.