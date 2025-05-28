ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Bats For Student Tourism To Signal Normalcy In Kashmir Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Gulmarg: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday directed the Education Department to organise excursions of schools and colleges to various tourist destinations of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Pahalgam, to boost tourism. This is seen as a major push to revive the sector following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which drastically slumped the footfall of tourists in the valley.

Chairing a high-level cabinet meeting at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, a day after a similar session in Pahalgam, Abdullah said that there was an urgent need to promote local tourism and restore normalcy in the region.

“After April 22, the entire process had come to a halt. That’s why we are taking the first step ourselves,” he said, referring to the serious fallout of the Pahalgam attack on the state’s tourism flow.

The chief minister emphasised the need to encourage and facilitate local movement, particularly student visits, to restore public confidence and push the local economy, of which tourism is a crucial part. “Students should be sent to Gulmarg and Pahalgam for sightseeing. It will send a message of normalcy, and tourism will get a boost,” he claimed.