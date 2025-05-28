Omar Abdullah Bats For Student Tourism To Signal Normalcy In Kashmir Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Gulmarg: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday directed the Education Department to organise excursions of schools and colleges to various tourist destinations of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Pahalgam, to boost tourism. This is seen as a major push to revive the sector following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which drastically slumped the footfall of tourists in the valley.
Chairing a high-level cabinet meeting at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, a day after a similar session in Pahalgam, Abdullah said that there was an urgent need to promote local tourism and restore normalcy in the region.
“After April 22, the entire process had come to a halt. That’s why we are taking the first step ourselves,” he said, referring to the serious fallout of the Pahalgam attack on the state’s tourism flow.
The chief minister emphasised the need to encourage and facilitate local movement, particularly student visits, to restore public confidence and push the local economy, of which tourism is a crucial part. “Students should be sent to Gulmarg and Pahalgam for sightseeing. It will send a message of normalcy, and tourism will get a boost,” he claimed.
Abdullah also pitched for a gradual review of the restrictions, which were in place across several tourist places like Doodhpathri, Betab Valley, and parts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam. “Security is important, but the state must also protect its economy and identity. Gradual reopening of prominent tourist sites is the way forward,” he stated.
His views were echoed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who assured the government’s commitment towards the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We are with our people, and we remain committed to reviving normal life and ensuring the growth of our tourism sector,” Choudhary said.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in J&K, cabinet meetings are being held outside Srinagar or Jammu. Abdullah said it was started to support the revival of local tourism. He also welcomed the recent visit by a delegation of Members of Parliament to the region, terming it crucial to send a “positive signal” to the rest of the country and the world.
