'My Body Is Torn': Omar Abdullah Acknowledges Difficulties In Jammu Kashmir Yet Unveils Welfare Schemes In Budget

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: After a gap of seven years and the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today presented his first budget as finance minister and announced several welfare schemes for women, downtrodden people, and the general public.

On one side, he tried to implement some promises made in the election manifesto of his party, the National Conference (NC); on the other hand, he has taken some steps about ongoing schemes and works that he inherited from the lieutenant governor’s administration.

Beginning with a Persian couplet, “Tan Hama Daag Daag Shud—Punmba Kuja Kuja Neham” (My body is torn with wounds; the solution to my problems is distant and difficult), which portrays the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir and how difficult the road ahead is for him.

Dressed in the traditional attire of Shalwar Kameez along with an overcoat and a skullcap, Omar Abdullah, in his one-hour-and-38-minute budget speech, announced several welfare measures for women, AAY families, and common citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 112th point, free public transport for women, noted on page 38 of the budget copy, the Chief Minister announced, “I propose—starting 1st April 2025, all women in Jammu and Kashmir will be granted free ridership on government-owned public transport, including e-buses. This initiative will ease financial burdens, enhance access to education and employment, and ensure safer, more affordable travel. By removing transport costs, we aim to increase women's mobility, boost workforce participation, and foster greater independence.”

Omar Abdullah also announced zero stamp duty on property gifted to blood relatives. “To promote ease of transactions and reduce legal disputes over property transfers, I propose a reform in the stamp duty structure for gift transactions among blood relatives. Currently, the stamp duty for such transactions varies from 3% to 7%, which discourages formal registration. To address this, I propose reducing the stamp duty on property gifted to blood relatives to zero, benefiting families by encouraging legal documentation and reducing inheritance disputes. This initiative will provide financial relief, ensure transparency, and streamline property transfers in Jammu and Kashmir,” the CM said.

At the same time, Omar proposed to increasinge financial assistance under the marriage assistance scheme from Rs 50000 to Rs 75000 for AAY category girls. His announcement for women doedidn’top there, a; also announced support for 40,000 women under the Ladli Beti scheme in to launchcro-startups, ensuring a sustainable annual income of Rs one lakh.

The Chief Minister announced an increase in the old age pension benefitting over 10 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir and proposed a Rs 1250 monthly pension for persons below 60 years, Rs 1500 for persons between the ages of 60 and 80, and Rs 2000 for persons aged 80 and above.

His love for Antyodaya (AAY), people who are downtrodden and even below the poverty line (BPL), was also visible with a few particular announcements for them. “To provide financial relief and energy security to the most vulnerable, I propose to provide 200 units of free electricity per month to all AAY families in Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said and got huge applause from the treasury benches.

“As an additional measure of social security, I propose a free ration of 10 kg per person to all AAY beneficiaries starting April 1, 2025, ensuring enhanced nutritional support for the most vulnerable. To further improve accessibility and streamline distribution, the government will assess and upgrade fair price shops, reinforcing our commitment to an efficient and inclusive food security system,” he announced.

His announcements didn’t stop there, and he continued to give something to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

For media persons, Omar Abdullah announced the revival and support of press clubs in Jammu and Srinagar. “The media plays a vital role in shaping public opinion, strengthening democratic institutions, and keeping citizens informed. In this spirit, we are committed to strengthening press infrastructure, facilitating greater access to information, and protecting the rights of journalists. We will take concrete steps to revive and support the Press Club in Jammu & Srinagar, providing a dedicated space for journalists to engage, collaborate, and contribute meaningfully to public discourse,” he said.

He also announced the establishment of the Chief Minister’s Awards to recognise and reward exemplary efforts by field functionaries in reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and conducting energy audits. This initiative aims to foster a culture of efficiency, accountability, and innovation in the power sector, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy ecosystem. At the same time, he announced that the government would build dedicated linemen huts and essential facilities to support field staff.

He proposed to reduce the rebate on petrol by Rs. 1 per litre and on HSD by Rs. 2 per litre and increase the tax rate on aviation turbine fuel to 5%.

Speaking on the budget for the next fiscal year 2025-26, he said that the total gross receipts are estimated at Rs 1,40,309.99 crore, including the provision for ways and means advances and an overdraft of Rs 28000 crore. “Given these receipts, the total gross expenditure is estimated to be Rs 1,40,309.99 crore. The total net budget estimates for the fiscal years 2025-26 are Rs 1,12,310 crore, excluding the provision for ways and means advances and overdrafts. The expected revenue receipts are Rs 97,982 crore, and capital receipts are Rs 14,328 crore. Similarly, the revenue expenditure is estimated to be Rs 79703 crore and capital expenditure to be Rs 32607 crore. The own revenues, both tax and non-tax, are estimated to be Rs 31905 crore. In addition to this, Rs 41000 crore is to flow as central assistance and Rs 13522 crore as CSS/PMDP to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said.

He announced that the GDP ratio for 2025-26 is projected at 7.5 per cent, whereas the fiscal deficit is estimated at three per cent, which is substantially lower than 5.5 per cent in 2024-25. “GDP for the year 2025-26 has been projected at Rs 2,884.22 crore, which shows a growth of 9.5% over the previous year,” he said.

Earlier, he said that the original grant for the financial year 2024-25 was Rs 1,51,526 crore (gross) and Rs 1,18,390 crore (net of WMA of Rs 33,136 crore). The government will be withdrawing an amount of Rs 6242.34 crore in access to the grant.