Oman Oil Tanker Sinking: Continuously Monitoring The Situation, Says Union MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP MP Kirti Vardhan, who is on a visit to his home state Uttar Pradesh on Thursday visited his ancestral home in Gonda where he met with people and listened to their grievances.

On the 2nd day of his visit, the minister met the workers at Mankapur Kot and passed on spot directions to the concerned officials over the grievances of the locals during a Janata Darshan. After the Janata Darshan, the minister talked to the journalists.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs discussed a host of issues. Over the ongoing rescue operation by the Indian Navy after the sinking of the oil tanker 'Prestige Falcon' in Oman on Monday, the Union Minister said that the search and rescue operation of the sailors is going on. Eight Indian sailors and a Sri Lankan have been rescued in this operation. Our Indian Navy, government and Oman government are working together on this, Vardhan said. He said that the government is continously monitoring the situation and efforts are being made for the success of the operation.

To a question over the rising terror attacks in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister of State for External Affairs said that the government is taking strict action against the terrorists. “The situation in Jammu has changed due to the anti-national statements of the opposition,” he said. The minister said that the statements against abrogation of Article 370 have “given strength to the terrorists, hence such incidents are happening”. “The opposition is conspiring due to the elections to be held in Jammu. The activities of terrorists have increased due to the statements of the opposition. Such incidents raise a big question in front of the country,” he said.