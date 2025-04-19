JEE Mains Topper Om Prakash Behera Shares Success Formula: 'Focus On Future, Keep Away From Phones'

Kota: Om Prakash Behera from Bhubaneswar in Odisha, has made history by scoring 100 percentile marks, topping the JEE (Mains) Exam results announced on Saturday morning. Sharing his joy at the results, Om Prakash Behera said his parents were the pillars of support in his journey to success.

Om Prakash's father, Kamalkant Behera, an officer of the Odisha Administrative Service, took a deputation in Delhi so that he could meet his son often. Smita Rani Behera, Om Prakash's mother, who was a college lecturer in Odisha, left her job and has been staying with her son for the last three years, providing staunch support in his pursuit of realising his dreams.

The main mantra of success, according to Om Prakash, is to focus completely on the future rather than repenting for what has passed. He has been preparing for the entrance exam by staying in Kota since class 10. He had also scored 92 per cent marks in the class 10 exams.

Om Prakash said he followed the guidelines given by the faculty during preparation. "The graph kept going up and down during the weekly tests, but I identified my mistakes by doing self-analysis after every test and tried to correct them," he added.

Om Prakash used to do self-study for about 8 to 9 hours every day. He also distanced himself from the mobile phone during his studies as he believed that it distracted his attention.

Following the results, he is fully engaged in preparing for the JEE Advanced Exam. Om Prakash is aiming to do his graduation in Computer Science from IIT Mumbai. An avid reader, Om Prakash finds time for reading novels apart from his study schedules.