Om Birla Hails Chhatrapati Shivaji For Valour, Skilled War Strategy On His Birth Anniversary

Om Birla addressing a gathering in Kota hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji for his skilled war strategies as he paid tributes to the Maratha empire founder.

Om Birla Hails Chhatrapati Shivaji For Valour, Skilled War Strategy On His Birth Anniversary
File photo of Om Birla (Getty Images)
By PTI

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji for his valour and skilled war strategies as he paid tributes to the Maratha empire founder on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Birla, who is also the Lok Sabha MP of Kota-Bundi, made floral offerings at a giant statue of the Maratha king in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Garden here on Wednesday morning.

Addressing the gathering in Kota, Birla said despite lacking a huge army and weapons, Shivaji fought against the Mughal Army and showed matchless gallantry, self-confidence, self-respect and skilled war strategies.

Birla said like Lord Ram, Shivaji and even Maharana Pratap built their armies with common men and tribals. They fought against what was unjust and evil and won because they remained fair and just, he said.

