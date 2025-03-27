Olive Ridley Turtles Return To Mangaluru Beaches To Lay Eggs; Courtesy Forest Dept

Mangaluru: In the wake of special efforts undertaken by the Mangaluru Forest Department, Olive Ridley turtle, one of the endangered marine creatures, have arrived on the beaches for mass nesting. The department has also made arrangements to protect the offspring that breed on the beach sand. Resulting which, the Olive Ridley population is increasing in the Arabian Sea.

Forest Department fostering breeding:

There are four species of turtles. Of these, the Olive Ridley turtle has the characteristics of coming to the beach for raising offspring. Thus, the Forest Department has taken the initiative to foster breeding of Olive Ridley, which come from the Arabian Sea.

Nets set up on sea turtle nesting areas (ETV Bharat)

Breeding habit of sea turtles:

These turtles come to the beach to lay their eggs. During the full moon in January and February, the turtles, which come to the shore during sea storm, dig a hole in the sand and lay eggs there. These turtles lay 100 to 150 eggs at a time. After which, it covers it with sand and returns to the sea. These eggs remain in the sand, and after about 50 days, hatch. The baby turtles head towards the Arabian Sea and venture into the sea together.

CCTV cameras also set up in nesting areas (ETV Bharat)

However, the number of sea turtles is decreasing every year. Often eggs laid by sea turtles are eaten up by foxes and dogs or accidentally ruined by humans. So, the forest department in Mangaluru has been making efforts to save the sea turtles for the last two years.

24 turtle nests identified:

To begin with, 24 places have been identified in Mangaluru where sea turtles lay their eggs. For this, the forest department has given local fishermen six months of employment and entrusted them with the task of protecting the eggs. These turtle nesting places have been found in Sasihitlu, Bengre, Idya, Panambur, and Tanneerubavi beaches. Team of fishermen come to the seashore to observe the turtles laying eggs and then protect and guard the places.

Nets are used to protect eggs (ETV Bharat)

The forest department has put up nets in this place, installed CCTV and a motion detection machine. Local fishermen guard this place at night. The baby turtles that hatch from these eggs survive only if they reach their strategic place in the sea within 48 hours. During this time, vigilance is taken to ensure that these turtles that go to the sea are not disturbed by birds. In 2024-25, 1,214 baby turtles from 1,536 eggs entered the sea by March 22.

Fishermen engaged to protect turtle eggs: DFO

Speaking about the initiative, Dakshina Kannada District Divisional Forest Officer Antony Mariappa said, "The Olive Ridley Turtle lays its eggs in the coastal areas. The egg laying was first recorded in 1985 and efforts have been initiated to protect them since last year. Local fishermen are being made aware of this and roped in to assist the forest department."

"Beach cleaning is done because turtle nesting requires clean space. We have engaged local fishermen and entrusted them to keep a watch at night. They observe the turtles' egg laying at night. Local people are given an honorarium of Rs 5,000 for finding the nest. A total of 21 such places were found in 2023-24. This time, 24 places have been found," the DFO added.

"This time, 1,214 turtles have been hatched from 14 nests. Baby turtles are expected to arrive from 10 more places of nests in the next two weeks. The initiative has helped in increasing the turtle population. Earlier, dogs and foxes used to come to eat the eggs but now, we protect the nests as soon as they are found. So far, 80 percent of the eggs from 14 nests have hatched," the DFO informed.