Hundreds Of Olive Ridley Turtles Lie Dead On Puri Shores in Odisha, Conservationists Flag Concerns

Puri: The scene on the sea beach is heart wrenching, to say the least. Dogs feasting on the dead Olive Ridleys along the coast, from Chandrabhaga beach to Keluni mouth was disturbing, for passersby as much as any conservationist or animal lover. And it is not about 10 or 20 but hundreds of the protected species have washed ashore lying motionless on the same sands that provide them the bed to lay eggs and multiply.

Conservationists have blamed the lackadaisical attitude of the forest department personnel for the large scale deaths along the coastline. Since the trawlers use large fishing nets that sweep through the ocean bottom, they destruct the turtle habitat and also entangle the creatures who come en masse for nesting, called arribada. Though the state governments impose restriction on the fishing activities during this period, the trawler owners throw norms to the wind thus leading to mass turtle deaths.

Fishermen getting their boats ready to fish in the waters (ETV Bharat)

"No patrolling is being conducted along the coast nor are the waters guarded. So the fishermen indiscriminately continue to operate in the seas even when restrictions are imposed," they said.

According to Puri district forest department, so far in 2024-25, 170 turtles have died while the number in 2023-24 was 568 and in 2021-22, 989.

However, environmentalists allege the numbers are far more than what is being projected by the department. Green crusader Saroj Kumar Jena said the number of turtles dying in Puri coast is increasing. "The numbers are far high. I saw hundreds of turtles dead in Brahmagiri, Nua Nai and Balukhand. The information furnished by the Forest Department is wrong and the government must wake up to take the turtle deaths on the Puri coast seriously. It is time a high level committee is formed and rules made stringent to protect the species in Puri," he added.

A forest department official keeps track on the sea (ETV Bharat)

Why do the turtles choose Odisha coast for arribada? "Because they know they are safe. Once the turtles feel threatened in these waters, they will choose some other place. So it is imperative on the part of the forest department and other agencies involved to monitor the situation," Jena informed.

He advocates to make the laws more stringent if the existing ones are not stopping the illegal trawlers and fishermen from venturing into the sea.

What steps are normally taken

Every year, to protect the rare Olive Ridley turtle, the departments concerned mark 'prohibited area' on sea zone and coasts from November to May. During this time, which is usually seven months, restrictions are imposed on the movement of trawlers or motorised fishing boats in the sea. During this time, only traditional fishermen are allowed to go to the sea to catch fish in small boats. The restrictions begin 5 km from the Devi River mouth up to 20 km in the sea. Though penal action for violators warrant seizure of trawler and imposition of penalty besides arrest of the accused as per Wildlife Protection Act, these have not stopped illegal fishing on the sea even during restrictions.

An Olive Ridley carcass on Puri sea shore (ETV Bharat)

Turtles start laying eggs in the sea from February after the mating season in the months of November and December. These creatures are seen in various places of Devi mouth, Chandrabhaga mouth, Puri and Brahmagiri. Turtle protection camps are set up in Astaranga, Konark, Balukhand, Brahmagiri forest areas while forest guards deployed to keep an eye on the turtles. Besides, a special patrolling team is formed by the Wildlife Department, Marine Police and Marine Fisheries Department to protect the nesting turtles.

Shrimant Kumar Dash a turtle lover from Puri city, said it is only because of the trawler movement that turtles get entangled and die. "The climate is conducive so there cannot be any other reason than drowning after being entangled in motorised trawlers. The dead turtles on Puri beach are often seen bleeding from the mouth and eyes coming out, which indicate that they were netted," he averred.

Trawlers lined up in Puri (ETV Bharat)

Babula Prasad, secretary of the Puri District Traditional Fishermen's Union, said, the death of rare Olive Ridley turtles in the sea due to trawlers is not uncommon. Even some deaths occur naturally as every creature has a lifespan. "Moreover, there are many areas where no restrictions are imposed. As a result, many trawlers from Paradip, Dhamra, and Astaranga areas come to Puri to catch fish. It is likely that those trawlers could be contributing to the deaths," he asserted.

The death count has been less this year: DFO

Divisional Forest Officer Vivek Kumar said, comparatively, the number of dead turtles on the beach has been very low this year. "If you see the numbers in the last five years, the death count has been less - last year it was 568, but this year it has been 170 so far. This has been possible due to patrolling with the help of the Coast Guard and the police and crackdowns on illegal trawler movement. The noose has been tightened from the mouth of the Devi river to Chandrabhaga and Nua Nai," he said. Refuting allegations of human resource shortage, he said the government can increase the restriction duration or area if that can help control deaths of Olive Ridleys.

Volunteers take a look at a dead turtle (ETV Bharat)

So far, nine trawlers have been seized and four persons arrested for violating the rules. As the mating season of turtles is currently underway, the turtles will lay eggs in a few days. The forest department has set up 15 camps to protect the species and its eggs.

As far as the conservation status of the Olive Ridley turtles is concerned, it is tagged as vulnerable and protected under Schedule 1 of India’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources Red List, the population of the turtles has reduced by 30 to 50 percent globally. However, some areas where nesting take place have reported positive indications on the numbers.

Another turtle spotted dead (ETV Bharat)

At least 3,085 sea turtles were found dead along the Andhra Pradesh coast in January 2025 and 1200 in Chennai . A study by the TREE Foundation—a marine conservation NGO in collaboration with the Forest Department, Fisheries Department, Coast Guard, and Marine Police—also revealed that thousands more turtles are feared to have been killed at sea.