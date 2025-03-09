Olive Ridley Turtles Lay Eggs At Eakakulanasi Island In Kendrapara After 33 years

Kendrapara: The endangered Olive Ridley turtles have reappeared at Eakakulanasi island at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary for mass nesting after a gap of 33 years.

Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, the Divisional Forest Officer Of Rajnagar said, The turtles started laying eggs at the island on March 5 and the phenomenon will continue for the next few days." He said owing to favourable weather this year, the turtles are expected to lay more eggs at the island. Around 70,000 turtles arrived at the island on March 5 and around 1,40,000 eggs were laid on the island the next day.

Yadav said nesting is taking place in Gahirmatha a week after Rushikulya. He said the Forest Department has made all arrangements including fencing on 1.2 km area where the turtles are laying their eggs. This apart, existing fences are being repaired and maintaiend by the personnel of Forest Department, he said. Forest guards have been deployed to guard the areas where the turtles are laying eggs.

The profile of the Ekakulanasi beach, which was around 4 km long earlier, has now been elongated to 8 km following the natural process of accretion, which is a process of sediments returning to the beach. The beach, aside from Nasi-2 beach, has become a preferred nesting site. Every year, millions of Olive Ridley turtles gather for mass nesting along the Odisha coast. Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district is recognised as the world’s largest known nesting site for these turtles.

In addition to Gahirmatha, these threatened marine creatures also arrive for mass nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth and the Devi river mouth.