A Conservation Journey Begins As Olive Ridleys Arrive In Odisha Coast

The last four years have seen a steady rise in Olive Ridley arrivals on Balasore’s coast, signaling hope for their conservation. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sasmita Sahu shared encouraging statistics:

The nesting sites, covering Balasore’s Chandipur and Jaleswar ranges, become hubs of activity. Conservationists and local communities unite to protect the vulnerable turtles and their eggs. While the forest department spearheads the efforts with patrols, awareness campaigns, and hatchery management, local fishermen and voluntary organizations play a critical role in safeguarding these endangered creatures.

Balasore: Every year, between November and March, the Odisha coast transforms into a sanctuary for the Olive Ridley sea turtles. As these marine wanderers arrive to lay their eggs, a coordinated effort involving the forest department, fishermen, trawler associations, and voluntary organizations begins to ensure their safety and successful nesting.

“This year, we are optimistic about even higher numbers. Our rangers are working diligently to protect nesting sites and ensure safe hatching. Eggs are carefully collected and incubated in hatcheries, and hatchlings are released back into the ocean,” Sahu explained.

Seven key nesting areas—Parikhi, Hanskura, Chaumukh, Talpada (Chandipur Range), and Talasari, Muralichadha, Kirtaniya (Jaleswar Range)—are under constant surveillance. Daily patrols, cleanup drives, and public awareness campaigns are in full swing. Informative boards have been installed, and fishermen are urged to report any turtles caught in nets for immediate rescue and release.

Protection team (ETV Bharat)

Livelihood Challenges

While conservation efforts have gained momentum, they come with a cost to the local fishing community. From November to March, restrictions on fishing and trawler activities disrupt the livelihoods of nearly 15 lakh fishermen along Odisha’s 487 km coastline.

“Protecting the turtles is a priority, but it severely impacts our income,” said Badal Das, President of the Balasore Trawler Association and Convener of the All Odisha Fishermen’s Association. “Only 15,000 out of 15 lakh fishermen receive government assistance. The rest are left to fend for themselves during this period. Many fishermen have to abandon fishing altogether for fear of arrest or seizure of their boats if they unintentionally violate the restrictions.”

Olive Ridley (ETV Bharat)

Das emphasized the need for policy reforms that balance conservation with the survival of the fishing community. “We are not against conservation. But the government must increase support to fishermen during the egg-laying season to mitigate their losses. We demand sustainable solutions that benefit both turtles and humans.”

The Collective Effort

Despite challenges, the collaborative efforts to protect the Olive Ridley turtles showcase a remarkable synergy between the forest department, local communities, and non-governmental organizations. Voluntary groups actively participate in cleaning beaches, monitoring nesting sites, and spreading awareness.

Olive Ridleys (ETV Bharat)

The Fisheries Department, Marine Police, and Forest Department conduct regular patrols to prevent poaching and accidental harm to the turtles. Fishermen, too, have become more vigilant. “If a turtle gets caught in our nets, we carefully release it or notify the authorities,” said a fisherman from Chandipur.

The conservation drive is a testament to Odisha’s commitment to its natural heritage, feel environmental activists. However, the story of the Olive Ridleys also highlights the delicate balance required to coexist with nature.