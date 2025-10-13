ETV Bharat / state

Old Phones, New Crimes: How Cyber Gangs Are Preying On Villagers

Kothagudem: Cybercrimes are surging at an alarming pace, as fraudsters work relentlessly to find new ways to scam unsuspecting consumers. States like Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh are witnessing a sharp rise, becoming the latest hotbeds for cybercrime. Disturbingly, fraudsters are no longer limiting themselves to urban areas—they are aggressively expanding into non-urban regions, drawn by the explosion of online transactions there.

In Telangana, desperate cyber robbers are aggressively luring people with tempting offers like "a plastic bucket for two old phones" or "a kilo of sugar for one damaged mobile." These criminals are sweeping through villages, collecting old mobile phones from unsuspecting residents and turning them into tools for online fraud.

The Dummagudem police recently busted a cyber gang and arrested a man from Bihar. About 150 old phones were seized during the operation.

Villages Are Becoming Cyber Targets

Cybercriminals are now targeting rural areas with alarming speed, exploiting the fact that people there often consider old or broken phones worthless. Unlike urban populations, villagers remain dangerously unaware of data security risks or recycling norms. Many unknowingly expose themselves to grave danger, trading their old devices for trivial household items or a few rupees.

The phones are later transported to cybercrime hubs in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, and other states. Once the phones reach them, they are refurbished, fitted with SIM cards purchased under fake names, and then used to commit online fraud. Collectors in villages earn commissions for supplying these devices.

One Phone, Another's Crime

Every mobile phone has a unique IMEI number, which is often a double-edged sword: when police track cybercrime, they are led straight to the last owner—innocent or not—while the true criminals vanish without a trace. This urgent flaw is risking the safety of countless citizens.