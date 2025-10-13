Old Phones, New Crimes: How Cyber Gangs Are Preying On Villagers
Many people trade their old devices for small household items or a few rupees, often unaware of related risks.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
Kothagudem: Cybercrimes are surging at an alarming pace, as fraudsters work relentlessly to find new ways to scam unsuspecting consumers. States like Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh are witnessing a sharp rise, becoming the latest hotbeds for cybercrime. Disturbingly, fraudsters are no longer limiting themselves to urban areas—they are aggressively expanding into non-urban regions, drawn by the explosion of online transactions there.
In Telangana, desperate cyber robbers are aggressively luring people with tempting offers like "a plastic bucket for two old phones" or "a kilo of sugar for one damaged mobile." These criminals are sweeping through villages, collecting old mobile phones from unsuspecting residents and turning them into tools for online fraud.
The Dummagudem police recently busted a cyber gang and arrested a man from Bihar. About 150 old phones were seized during the operation.
Villages Are Becoming Cyber Targets
Cybercriminals are now targeting rural areas with alarming speed, exploiting the fact that people there often consider old or broken phones worthless. Unlike urban populations, villagers remain dangerously unaware of data security risks or recycling norms. Many unknowingly expose themselves to grave danger, trading their old devices for trivial household items or a few rupees.
The phones are later transported to cybercrime hubs in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, and other states. Once the phones reach them, they are refurbished, fitted with SIM cards purchased under fake names, and then used to commit online fraud. Collectors in villages earn commissions for supplying these devices.
One Phone, Another's Crime
Every mobile phone has a unique IMEI number, which is often a double-edged sword: when police track cybercrime, they are led straight to the last owner—innocent or not—while the true criminals vanish without a trace. This urgent flaw is risking the safety of countless citizens.
Hidden Dangers in Forgotten Data
If you forget to remove your SIM card or fail to erase your data before selling your phone, you are putting yourself at extreme risk. Saved bank details, payment apps, or OTPs can be instantly misused for devastating financial fraud. Even if innocent, you could quickly find yourself under police investigation—just because you let your old phone go unchecked.
What the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) data says
According to National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) data, the number of reported cybercrime incidents rose from 4,52,429 in 2021 to 22,68,346 in 2024. For the first half of 2025 alone (January through June), authorities have already logged 12,47,393 cases, suggesting that if the current rate continues, 2025 may exceed previous years' totals.
If this data is to be compared with data from other countries, it represents a 400 per cent surge between 2021 and 2024.
States and their cybercrime report
- Data from the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) indicate that state police received 63,765 financial cybercrime complaints between January and August 2024, resulting in reported losses totalling Rs 1,264 crore.
- Odisha jumped from 6,053 reported cases in 2021 to 53,488 in 2024 (783 per cent rise).
- Gujarat saw an 825 per cent spike in complaints.
- Cases in Karnataka rose from 19,609 in 2021 to 1,69,384 in 2024 (a jump of almost 764 per cent).
- Maharashtra reported 3,03,173 incidents, compared to 40,987 in 2021 (increase of 640 per cent).
- Bihar saw a jump from 13,911 cases in 2021 to 99,512 in 2024 (an increase of 615 per cent).
- Himachal Pradesh saw a six-fold increase from 2,024 to 13,990 cases.
- Jammu & Kashmir reported 2,515 incidents in 2021 to 15,088 in 2024 (a 499 per cent surge).
- Assam and Arunachal Pradesh saw an increase of 256 per cent and 436 per cent, respectively.
- According to the Delhi Police official report, residents of the national capital in the first half of 2025 lost over Rs 70 crore in 184 such incidents.
Stay Safe: Follow These Precautions
- Always collect the buyer’s address and Aadhaar details before selling your phone.
- Ask for a written receipt mentioning the IMEI number and date of sale.
- Keep a record of who and when you sold your phone; it can protect you from legal trouble if the phone is later misused.
Rohit Raju, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhadradri Kothagudem, said, "Do not sell mobiles to strangers who buy old goods under any circumstances. Phones are being used by cybercriminals through such people. If you do not take precautions while selling old phones, you may face legal issues."
