Two Women Workers Killed At Under-Construction Modern Rly Station Site In Faridabad

Faridabad: Two women labourers were killed after a mound of soil collapsed on them at the site of the under-construction modern old railway station here on Friday.

The incident occurred when the women were taking rest after taking time off work. Two other workers were critically injured in the mishap. As per eyewitnesses, a huge mound of soil collapsed at the construction site and four women were buried under it. The workers tried to rescue the women and later a JCB machine was called to the spot. The women were finally taken out of the rubble and sent to Civil Hospital in private vehicles as ambulances could not reach the spot on time.

The deceased were identified as Navita from Bihar and Namita from West Bengal. Kajal, who sustained critical injuries in the mishap said, "We were working, but due to the scorching sun, we sat down for a while. Suddenly, a huge pile of soil fell on us."

Police and GRP station in-charge of Old Railway Station Rajpal reached the spot. "All the workers were engaged in the construction of the world-class railway station. Initial investigation reveals that the workers did not have any safety equipment. Safety standards have been grossly ignored by the contractor. An FIR will be registered in the case soon and strict action will be taken against the contractor," said Rajpal.