Giving Them Wings To Fly: All Students Rajasthan's Own Super 30 Clear JEE Main

Jodhpur: While Anand Kumar's Super 30 has made a name for itself with even a Bollywood movie made on it, little known about a similar institute in Jodhpur which has been helping poor yet talented students get into the IITs.

The institute, run with funding from Oil India Limited, a CPSU, has a success rate of 95 per cent. Recently all 30 its students cracked the JEE Main and were honoured by Oil India Limited ED Sanjay Verma and CSR DGM Krishna Hajirka. The institute called OIL Pragyan Super 30 has sent 195 children to the IITs in the last 11 years.

Besides, 62 students from the institute have made it NITs and 36 to other reputed engineering colleges of the country. Recently, all of the institute's students cleared JEE Main with Arnab Garg of EWS category scoring 99.56 per cent.

Arnab is from Bhiwadi, Alwar and his father works in a small company. He could not clear IIT Main last year and as his father could not afford expensive coaching for him, he appeared the entrance exam and took admission in the institute. This time, Arnab got 794th rank in EWS category with 99.56 per cent marks.

Similarly, Manav Raigar, a resident of Gilund village of Rajsamand, got 612th rank in reserved category. His father works in a private school in the village. Manav said his family could not afford expensive coaching. He appeared the institute's entrance test held in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and cleared it. "I took admission at the institute and prepared for JEE for 11 months," he said.

The students of OIL Pragyan Super 30 who cleared JEE Main (ETV Bharat)

Another student, Priyanshu Meena is from Kota's Diara town. His family too did not have enough for getting him admitted to a coaching institute in Kota. He stayed at Jodhpur, worked hard and managed to clear JEE Main with 977th rank.

The institute is run under the Corporate Social Responsibility of Oil India Limited and admits students whose families' annual income is less than Rs 4 lakh per annum. Project manager Rahul Agarwal said candidates are selected through an entrance test conducted at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. "30 children are selected for Super 30. All expenses including their education and boarding are borne by Oil India Limited," he said.