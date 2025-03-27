ETV Bharat / state

OGWs, Terror Associates Facilitating Infiltration Of Foreign Terrorists In J&K: Intel

File - Security forces during a cordon and search operation in the Saniyal area of Hiranagar in Kathua on Mar 25, 2025. ( ANI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: An investigation carried out by multi-layer security agencies to track the presence of foreign terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir has found that over-ground workers (OGWs) and terror associates living in border areas are facilitating the infiltration of the terrorists.

Based on the inputs collected during the investigation, the security agencies have identified places in Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, and some parts of Kashmir valley where the terrorists, mainly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits, are taking shelter.

The investigation has found that there are at least 120 terrorists presently active in J&K, of which only 20 are local. “Most of the terrorists are of foreign origin and the majority of them represent Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),” a senior official from the security establishment told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

A surge in infiltration attempts by heavily armed terrorists along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu sector has become a major cause of concern for the security establishment.

“We have launched a massive crackdown on overground workers aiding the terrorists to infiltrate into India,” the official said. Security Forces are engaged in an encounter in the border district of Kathua on Thursday after chasing a group of infiltrators since last Sunday (March 23).