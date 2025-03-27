OGWs, Terror Associates Facilitating Infiltration Of Foreign Terrorists In J&K: Intel

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: An investigation carried out by multi-layer security agencies to track the presence of foreign terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir has found that over-ground workers (OGWs) and terror associates living in border areas are facilitating the infiltration of the terrorists.
Based on the inputs collected during the investigation, the security agencies have identified places in Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, and some parts of Kashmir valley where the terrorists, mainly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits, are taking shelter.
The investigation has found that there are at least 120 terrorists presently active in J&K, of which only 20 are local. “Most of the terrorists are of foreign origin and the majority of them represent Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),” a senior official from the security establishment told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
A surge in infiltration attempts by heavily armed terrorists along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu sector has become a major cause of concern for the security establishment.
“We have launched a massive crackdown on overground workers aiding the terrorists to infiltrate into India,” the official said. Security Forces are engaged in an encounter in the border district of Kathua on Thursday after chasing a group of infiltrators since last Sunday (March 23).
Quoting reports compiled by the multilayer agencies, the official said that more than four dozen terrorists have managed to sneak into India and set up their bases in the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range over the past year.
Reports pouring in at the home ministry suggest that infiltration attempts will rise in the coming months. This issue was also discussed during a review meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan earlier this month in Jammu.
“The Home Secretary’s review covered infiltration attempts and strategies to eliminate terrorists in the Jammu region’s upper reaches. The meeting also emphasized coordinated efforts between security forces and police,” another official said.
According to the official, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been asked to conduct raids at the premises of the OGW and terrorist sympathisers.
Based on information regarding infiltration of active terrorists into Indian territory from across the border, the NIA carried out multiple searches across Jammu last week. The raids were conducted in 12 locations in Jammu, including the premises of alleged terrorist sympathisers.
“Among the premises which were raided include the homes of overground workers (OGWs) linked to the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),” the agency later said.
Following the investigation, it was revealed that besides providing logistical support, food, shelter and money, the overground workers and sympathisers were involved in guiding the terrorists through the difficult terrains of Jammu province to ensure their safe passage.
Read More