Offline Registration for Chardham Yatra 2024 Resumes From Today

Haridwar: The Uttarakhand government has resumed offline registration for the Chardham Yatra from June 1 which was postponed till May 31 owing to huge rush of devotees, officials said.

From June 1, devotees were able to register for the Chardham Yatra from the offline registration counters from 7 am. The administration has also fixed the daily limit of offline registration with only a maximum of 1500 devotees to be registered offline for each Dham every day, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said. Pandey, who reached Haridwar, took stock of the registration center built in Rishikul ground on Friday. He also passed necessary guidelines to the officials to implement the new guidelines in letter and spirit to make the Chardham Yatra 2024 a success.

The Garhwal Divisional Commissioner said that in view of the daily quota of 1500 pilgrim registrations, once the slot is full on a given day, the devotees standing in the queue will be given tokens for the next day so that they can get their registration done through tokens in the morning itself.

Free arrangements have also been made for the stay and food of the devotees in Haridwar and Rishikesh, he said. He has said that the quota can also be reduced and increased according to the circumstances. He directed the District Magistrate Haridwar to start the registration at 7 am on Friday.

The Garhwal Divisional Commissioner said that about 14,000 backlog registrations from Rishikesh and 12,000 from Haridwar have been cleared.