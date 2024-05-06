Offline in the Digital World: Ladakh's Electoral Contender Without Email and Social Media accounts

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Ladakh draws near, candidates' financial standings and educational backgrounds have been revealed through meticulously documented affidavits accompanying their nominations. Interestingly, one candidate's absence from the digital realm has raised eyebrows. Independent candidate Kacho Mohammed Feroz has garnered attention for not having an email address or any social media account. Let's take a closer look at all the candidates vying for the solitary Ladakh parliamentary seat.



The Poorest:

Sajjad Hussain, aged 42, enters the electoral race as an independent candidate and freelance journalist with assets valued at a modest Rs 1.20 lakhs. Lacking immovable properties, Hussain's financial disclosure presents a striking contrast to his rivals' wealthier portfolios. Sajjad is a freelance journalist by profession, deriving his income from journalism. In the 2019 elections, he stood as an independent candidate, securing the second position with 31,984 votes behind BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who garnered 42,914 votes.

In his comprehensive nomination affidavit, he maintains an unblemished record with no history of criminal cases or convictions. Financially, Sajjad's assets amount to a total gross value of Rs 1.20 lakhs, comprising Rs 50,000 in cash and Rs 70,000 in a bank account. Remarkably, he does not possess any vehicles or immovable properties, including agricultural, non-agricultural, commercial, or residential assets. Additionally, Sajjad holds a Master's degree in Human Rights and Duties. Meanwhile, his spouse possesses movable assets valued at Rs 90,000, consisting of Rs 20,000 in cash and gold holdings worth Rs 70,000.



The Richest:

Tashi Gyalson, aged 49, represents the Bharatiya Janata Party and emerges as the wealthiest contender. Gyalson's reported assets soar to a substantial Rs 67.03 lakhs, bolstered by two cars and immovable holdings worth Rs 75 lakhs, positioning him as the financial frontrunner among his peers. Advocate by profession, Tashi's primary source of income stems from his salary as the Chairman of LAHDC, supplemented by earnings from his law practice.

His nomination affidavit, submitted with meticulous detail, underscores his spotless legal record, devoid of any criminal charges or convictions. Tashi's financial portfolio comprises assets totaling Rs 67.03 lakhs, comprising Rs 2 lakh in cash and Rs 20.53 lakh distributed across five bank accounts. Notably, he has extended a personal loan of Rs 35 lakh to an individual or firm. Additionally, he owns two cars valued at Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 4 lakhs respectively. His asset declaration also includes immovable assets worth Rs 75 lakhs, encompassing agricultural and non-agricultural land, alongside a residential property valued at Rs 45 lakhs. However, Tashi bears a liability of Rs 63.51 lakhs in loans. Educated at Delhi University, he holds a BA LLB degree. Meanwhile, his spouse possesses movable assets valued at Rs 34.09 lakhs, comprising Rs 50,000 in cash, Rs 25.02 lakh in bank accounts, and gold holdings amounting to Rs 6.65 lakhs. Additionally, she owns immovable assets worth Rs 22.34 lakhs but carries a liability of Rs 11.40 lakhs in loans.



No Email, No Problem:

Independent candidate Kacho Mohammed Feroz, aged 58, draws attention for his absence of an email address or any social media account. However, Feroz's asset declaration paints a picture of financial stability, with total gross holdings tallying Rs 5.10 lakhs. Notably, his significant immovable assets valued at Rs 1.40 crores underscore his financial robustness despite eschewing digital communication.

In a detailed affidavit submitted with his nomination, Feroz, who identifies as a Social worker/Councillor, relies on a salary as his primary source of income. Notably, he maintains a clean record, devoid of any criminal cases or convictions.

In terms of assets, Feroz's declaration unveils a total gross value of Rs 5.10 lakhs, comprising Rs 10,000 cash and Rs one lakh in a bank account. His possessions include a Mahindra KUV100 valued at Rs 4 lakhs. Additionally, Feroz possesses immovable assets worth Rs 1.40 Crore, encompassing both agricultural land valued at Rs 35 lakh and non-agricultural land valued at Rs 50 lakh. However, he does not own any commercial properties but resides in an Rs 80 lakh two-storied house. Feroz also bears a liability of Rs 2 lakh as a car loan. Educationally, Feroz holds a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Srinagar.

Meanwhile, his spouse boasts movable assets worth Rs 9.20 lakhs, including Rs 20,000 cash, Rs 2 lakh in a bank account, a car valued at Rs 1.50 lakh (Alto 800), and gold holdings of Rs 6.20 lakh. Additionally, she carries a housing loan of Rs 10 lakh.



Highest Qualified:

While Feroz boasts a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Srinagar, Tsering Namgyal, aged 51, representing the Indian National Congress, holds a Masters in Tourism Management, reflecting the diverse academic pursuits of Ladakh's political aspirants.

In his nomination affidavit, Tsering disclosed a clean record, devoid of any criminal cases or convictions. Tsering's total gross assets amount to Rs 21.88 lakhs, comprising Rs 2 lakhs in cash and Rs 2.18 lakhs spread across two bank accounts. Additionally, he possesses a Volkswagen Taigun valued at Rs 17.70 lakhs. Notably, he lacks any immovable assets, including agricultural, non-agricultural, commercial, or residential properties. However, he carries a liability of Rs 16.81 lakhs from car and personal loans. Tsering holds a Masters in Tourism Management from Kurukshetra University, Haryana. Meanwhile, his spouse possesses movable assets worth Rs 11.70 lakhs, which include cash, bank deposits, a car (Hyundai i10 Grand), and gold holdings.



Least qualified:

Mohmad Haneefa, aged 55, an Independent Candidate vying for the Ladakh seat in the Lok Sabha Elections, is a businessman by profession, primarily engaged in farming business. According to his detailed nomination affidavit, Haneefa maintains an unblemished record, devoid of any criminal cases or convictions.

Financially, Haneefa's assets are valued at a total gross value of Rs 4.10 lakhs, consisting of Rs 10,000 in cash and Rs one lakh in a bank account. He also possesses a car valued at Rs 3 lakhs. His declaration unveils substantial immovable assets worth Rs 2,47,98,850 (2.48 Cr), encompassing agricultural land valued at Rs 90 lakh, non-agricultural land valued at Rs 30 lakh, and commercial properties amounting to Rs 92.66 lakh. Haneefa resides in a two-storied house valued at Rs 35.33 lakhs. Additionally, he has a liability of Rs 1.5 lakh in loans.

Educationally, Haneefa has completed Matric. Meanwhile, his spouse's movable assets are valued at Rs 6.10 lakhs, comprising Rs 10,000 in cash, Rs one lakh in a bank account, and gold holdings worth Rs 5 lakhs. Furthermore, his spouse possesses immovable assets valued at Rs 69.32 lakhs.

The polls in Ladakh are scheduled for May 20 (Phase 5), marking another chapter in the region's vibrant electoral history. Since 1967, the Ladakh parliamentary constituency has seen a dynamic electoral landscape. The Congress party has emerged victorious six times, while the National Conference has secured victory twice. Independents have clinched the seat thrice, with the BJP's dominance becoming pronounced, especially since 2014. Congress's last triumph in the region dates back to 1996, with the National Conference tasting success in 1998 and 1999. However, subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009 saw independent candidates representing the aspirations of the Ladakhi electorate.