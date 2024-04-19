Kerala: Polling Officers Suspended After CPM Leader Votes For 92-Yr-Old Woman

Kannur (Kerala): A CPM leader has been accused of registering the vote of a 92-year-old woman in Kalliasseri in Kerala's Kannur district in home voting system on Thursday. A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced today.

Kannaur district collector Arun K Vijayan has suspended the polling team comprising special polling officer, polling assistant micro-observer, special police officer and videographer for failing to maintain secrecy of the vote at the senior citizen's residence.

The incident took place on April 18 at Booth 164 in Kalliasseri Panchayat. It has been alleged that when the polling officials went to the residence of Devaki (90) the secrecy of the vote was compromised.

The incident came to light after Kalliasseri assistant returning officer reported it to Kannapuram police station through the City Police Commissioner. As per investigation conducted by the assistant returning officer, CPM branch secretary Ganesan had interfered in the election process thereby violating Section 128(1) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

A report submitted by the district collector to the Chief Electoral Officer, recommended departmental action and police investigation for violation of Section 171(c) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Election Commission has started home voting facilities for voters aged above 85 years and those with 40 per cent and above disability to ensure their participation in the polling process.