Officials Seize Rs 1 Lakh Cash From Intoxicated Woman in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday seized over Rs 1 lakh cash from a 36-year-old intoxicated woman, officials said on Friday. The incident took place near Nallur Church on Kangeyam Road in Tiruppur district, they said. Acting on a tip-off that a woman was wandering holding cash in the area, the police, including State Tax Officer Gunasekar, Sub-Inspector Vijayakumar, Constable Manimegalai and Saravanakumar, who were engaged in vehicle inspection, interrogated the woman and recovered Rs 1.5 lakhs from her possession. Officials sources said that the woman allegedly gave contradictory statements.

Subsequently, the authorities confiscated the money and the seized money was sent to the treasury by Thangavel Rajan, assistant commissioner (Accounts), in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Pawan Kumar Kiriyappanavar. During the interrogation, the woman identified as Manimegalai, wife of Raja of Thirumanur, Thuraiyur area, told the authorities that she collected the money by begging at the Bannari Amman temple five days ago. However, the police are investigating whether the confiscated money was collected by begging as claimed by Manimegalai or it was money that she got in some other way.

Following the incident, the police then sent Manimegalai to the 'No Food No Waste' shelter in Alangadu as she was in an intoxicated state. The police said that since Manimegalai was intoxicated, they could not conduct a full investigation and after the probe, the details of the money would be revealed.

