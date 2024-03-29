Officials Seize Rs 1 Lakh Cash From Intoxicated Woman in Tamil Nadu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Over Rs 1 lakh in cash was taken by Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday from a lady who was in an inebriated state.

Over Rs 1 lakh in cash was seized by the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday from a woman, who was in an inebriated condition.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday seized over Rs 1 lakh cash from a 36-year-old intoxicated woman, officials said on Friday. The incident took place near Nallur Church on Kangeyam Road in Tiruppur district, they said. Acting on a tip-off that a woman was wandering holding cash in the area, the police, including State Tax Officer Gunasekar, Sub-Inspector Vijayakumar, Constable Manimegalai and Saravanakumar, who were engaged in vehicle inspection, interrogated the woman and recovered Rs 1.5 lakhs from her possession. Officials sources said that the woman allegedly gave contradictory statements.

Subsequently, the authorities confiscated the money and the seized money was sent to the treasury by Thangavel Rajan, assistant commissioner (Accounts), in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Pawan Kumar Kiriyappanavar. During the interrogation, the woman identified as Manimegalai, wife of Raja of Thirumanur, Thuraiyur area, told the authorities that she collected the money by begging at the Bannari Amman temple five days ago. However, the police are investigating whether the confiscated money was collected by begging as claimed by Manimegalai or it was money that she got in some other way.

Following the incident, the police then sent Manimegalai to the 'No Food No Waste' shelter in Alangadu as she was in an intoxicated state. The police said that since Manimegalai was intoxicated, they could not conduct a full investigation and after the probe, the details of the money would be revealed.

Read More

  1. Jharkhand: Chatra Police Arrest Two Smugglers with Opium and Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore
  2. Panjagutta Drug Case: Kingpin Faizal Arrested after Being Brought to City on PT Warrant
  3. 15 Poachers Arrested, 20 Firearms Seized During Raids in Odisha's Balasore District

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.