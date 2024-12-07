Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: Souvenir Shop Selling 'Kada' With Non-Hindu Symbols Sealed By Temple Officials

Tirumala: A souvenir shop located in the premises of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala Tirupati, was shut down following complaints from the devotees visiting the hill temple about certain shops selling non-Hindu items, temple officials said on Friday.

Officials said they received complaints about sale of non-Hindu items in some of the shops in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) temple and that they have launched an inspection to verify the allegations of such sale.

One of the officials who was part of the vigilance team said a family from Hyderabad purchased a 'kada'(bracelet) from one of the shops located diagonally opposite to Central Reception Office(CRO) in Tirumala.

"The family did not check it when they purchased. After they went to their guest accommodation, they found that the 'kada' bore a name and symbols related to a non-Hindu religion. The family was shocked. They reported it to the TTD chairman BR Naidu," the official said.

TTD vigilance team inspecting the shops selling souvenirs in Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala Tirupati, on Friday. (ETV Bharat)

A vigilance team was pressed into service and the team identified the shop and was able to locate similar items displayed in the stall. The officials sealed the shop on a temporary basis pending investigation.

The shop keeper told the officials that he was not aware of the non-Hindu religious symbols and name of another faith's god being written on the articles that he was selling. He also shared the indent orders with the vigilance team for the articles which were on sale in his shop.

The vigilance team also collected samples of the alleged souvenir. The officials verified the permission issued to the shop and they reiterated to the shop keeper and others who were running the shops to ensure that they do not sell anything that displays non-Hindu signs.

The shop, officials, said can be reopened with the permission from the TTD. They added that they would complete their investigation and submit it as a report to the TTD management. The vigilance team would also investigate the claims of the shopkeeper that he had not placed any specific order for the non-Hindu symbols bearing articles.