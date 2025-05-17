Office Boy Assaulted By Excise Official

Anantapur: A video of an Excise and Taxation Department official assaulting an office boy with slippers has surfaced, leading to unrest. The video that surfaced on Friday showed Circle Inspector Haseena Bhanu assaulting Nani for levelling allegations of misconduct against her.

"Are you collecting money from illegal liquor sellers and blaming it on me? Are you making baseless allegations against me?" she reportedly shouted while beating the office boy.

Sources said that Nani had lodged a complaint with the Excise Employees’ Association, accusing Bhanu of collecting monthly bribes from those selling liquor illegally in the area under her jurisdiction.

Following the complaint, representatives from the Association had visited the office to probe the allegations. It was in their presence that the accused summoned Nani and publicly humiliated him, besides assaulting him with slippers, leaving everyone present stunned.

Sources said that a probe had been initiated against her previously, also by a senior official on charges of irregularities. The Association members expressed their disappointment over no concrete action being taken against her on that occasion.