Off-Duty Missing Territorial Army Soldier Returns Home In Jammu Kashmir

The missing soldier returned home on Sunday evening and police are questioning him about his whereabouts.

Off Duty Missing Territorial Army Soldier Returns Home In Jammu Kashmir
Representational image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 9:40 AM IST

Srinagar: An off-duty Territorial Army jawan, who had gone missing on Saturday, has returned home in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Rifleman Abid Hussain Bhat had left his home in Kharpora-Chittergul area of Anantnag to report to duty at Rangreth on Saturday. However, he did not report at the camp till Sunday morning, leading to a missing persons report being lodged with police, they said.

The soldier belonging to the 162 TA unit was on a one-month leave and was supposed to report back for duty but went missing. He returned home on Sunday evening, officials said, adding police were questioning him about his whereabouts since Saturday. A police officer said there was no terror angle in the case so far.

The Srinagar-based defence PRO did not comment on the incident.

Soldiers going missing is usually a cause for alarm in J&K where such incidents have ended in them being held captive by militants and in many cases being killed by them. On October 8 last year, a TA soldier Hilal Ahmed was abducted and killed by the militants in the Kokernag area of the ​​Anantnag district. His colleague managed to escape injured.

