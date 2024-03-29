Record-Breaking Donation Found from Rajasthan's Sanwaliya Seth Temple's Bhandara

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): This time, a record number of contributions have been placed in the donation box of the Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple, which is situated in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh region. When the Bhandara opened on Holi (2024), one and a half months later, an offering of Rs 18 crore was made; the amount was counted in four stages.

This is the largest donation the temple has received thus far from its donation box, which contains roughly a quintal of silver and foreign currency from twelve different nations.

Approximately Rs 4 crore were tallied and stored in the room during the initial counting phase. With the second round of counting, this amount rose to Rs 1,31,80,000.

According to Temple Board President Bhairu Lal Gurjar, four phases have seen the removal of notes totaling Rs 14,19,36,110 from the Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple gift box. In addition, an online donation totaling Rs 4 crore 36,50,831 was made to the Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple.

Additionally, from the conference room office, 303 grams (830 mg) of gold and 82 kilograms (16 kilos) of silver were discovered. Simultaneously, 17 kg (413 kilos) of silver and 560 grams of gold were removed from the Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple donation box.

In addition to the four notes of Rs 500 and one note of Rs 1000 that were withdrawn in 2016, Bhairu Lal Gurjar reported that six notes of Rs 2000 that were discontinued the previous year were also discovered in the offering. The contribution box also included foreign currency; the highest amount discovered inside was 820 notes, or one US dollar. In addition, the reserves contained foreign exchange from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Thailand, Oman, Myanmar, Bangladesh, England, Malaysia, Canada, Singapore, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia.

According to Nandkishore, an administrative officer of the temple board, earlier in the third phase, Rs 1 crore 5,50,000 was collected. In the third phase, the amount of money increased to Rs 14 crore. In the previous two phases, as many as Rs 1,31,80,000 was received as offering money.