OEF Kanpur In Uttar Pradesh To Supply 7 Lakh Lightweight Shoes To Army By March 2026

Kanpur: In a major boost to the 'Made in India' initiative, the Ordnance Equipment Factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is supplying seven lakh pairs of light-weight shoes to the Indian Army for the soldiers by March 2026.

The Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) manufactures Himcloz gloves, tents and other products for the soldiers of the country. Taking a step in the same direction, now OEF will send 7 lakh pairs of shoes to the soldiers of the country by March 2026. As per officials, the manufacturing of the shoes will start at the OEF soon for which the factory has already received orders from the Army.

It is learnt that the shoes that were prepared for testing by OEF fully met the standards for the soldiers. This year, the OEF has received an order to prepare 2.85 lakh high ankle boots for the Army soldiers.

General Manager of the OEF, Anil Ranga said that all the shoes will be prepared on time and handed over to the Army.

He said that the boot plant at OEF was stalled till the year 2021.

“However, when I took charge, I started the boot plant and then got orders for seven lakh pairs of boots from the Army till the year 2025,” he said.

He said that two high-end machines will also be operated in OEF, which will further boost the manufacturing of the boots.

Lightweight shoes made at OEF Kanpur (ETV Bharat)

Ranga said that in the year 2025, the lightest weight boots ever will be prepared for the soldiers in OEF. “The design of the boot has been prepared. If the soldiers were wearing an average boot weighing one kilogram, the new boot will be almost half the weight,” he added.