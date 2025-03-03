ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Youngest Organ Donor 16-Month-Old Janmesh Gives Gift Of Life To Two Needy Patients

Bhubaneswar: Not all heroes wear capes. Master Janmesh was just 16-month-old, but in his passing, he gave a new lease of life to two needy patients, leaving behind a legacy of love far beyond his age.

It wasn't easy for Janmesh's parents who were dealing with their personal tragedy of losing their child, when they decided to give consent for using their child's organs for life-saving transplants. After their consent, doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar carried out retrieval and transplantation process, achieving a significant landmark in the medical history.

Little Janmesh, who was admitted to the Pediatric Department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on February 12, under the supervision of Dr Krishna Mohan Gulla, was suffering from foreign body aspiration and choking. Despite receiving immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and relentless efforts of the intensive care team to stabilise him in the following two weeks, the child was declared brain dead on March 1.

The medical team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar then counselled the child's father, who is employed at AIIMS as hostel warden, and explained how organ donation could possibly give life to those in need. After discussion, both the parents consented, allowing transplantation of their child's organs.

Immediately, a team of surgeons and transplant coordinators facilitated the retrieval and transplantation process. The liver was successfully retrieved by the gastro-surgery team and was transported to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi, where it was transplanted into a child suffering from end-stage liver failure. The kidneys were retrieved and transplanted en-bloc into a single adolescent patient at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in what was a very complex surgical procedure.