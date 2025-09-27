ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Visually-Challenged Teacher Cracks OPSC To Become An OAS Officer, Ranks 300th

“Usually after Class 10, Braille doesn’t help. It is through recorded tapes. To write exams we are provided scribes from other subjects who are necessarily juniors,” explains Mahesh, who has been serving at Adarsha Vidyalaya in Kuleilo of Athagarh since 2016 as an Odia teacher.

He completed his Class 10 examinations from the School for the Blind, Nuapada in Cuttack, in 2009 through the Braille system. He graduated in Education (Honours) from Ravenshaw University and pursued a B.Ed. from Central University, Koraput. During these years, he managed to study with the help of laptops and recorded tapes provided to him under a government scheme. He also completed a PG in Odia from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

The family made peace with fate, and so did Mahesh - but not without promising himself that he would prove to be more able than anyone else.

Visually challenged since birth, Mahesh is the youngest of five siblings, with four elder sisters, born in Biruapada village of Korei in Jajpur district. With his father sustaining the family through farming, Mahesh’s blindness kept his parents worried for nearly a decade. Despite the best treatments and hospital visits across the country, doctors said there was no hope of restoring his vision.

Jajpur: Mahesh Panda sounded quite normal during a conversation on Saturday, 24 hours after he was declared one of the successful candidates in the Odisha Public Service Commission examination securing rank 300. On the surface, he is like any other youngster who should be happy to secure one of the most prestigious positions in the state government. But what went into Mahesh’s life before he could crack the exam will make aspiring youngsters realise that it is zeal and determination to overcome challenges that truly matter.

The journey for the 32-year-old was replete with challenges. At the age of five, his father was paralysed, making it difficult for Mahesh to study further. “Up to Class 10, education was free and compulsory. But for further studies, a block grant teacher, Nirupama Behera, and another good samaritan, Manoj Mohapatra, came as godsend. Under the aegis of Yuga Nirman Vidya Parishad, Gayatri Mission, Cuttack, both of them funded my education. Otherwise, reaching here would have been difficult,” says Mahesh, acknowledging the role of those who shaped his career.

A much-loved teacher, his students at Adarsha Vidyalaya bid him adieu on Saturday as Mahesh got ready to join his new job as an OAS officer.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, he expressed his happiness at the achievement. “I had to negotiate between teaching and studying. Mornings were for school teaching and evenings for preparation. The right balance helped me qualify for the tough exams,” said Mahesh, while mentioning that technology has advanced so much that studying has become easier for the visually-challenged.

He also thanked his colleagues and friends who helped him ahead of the viva-voce test. “I feel blessed because I could make my mother happy. After my father passed away during my graduation, she managed the family and got all my sisters married. She saw so much struggle, and today when she heard about my achievement, she was happy but very emotional,” said Mahesh.

Gearing up to begin his new career, Mahesh said he is ready to accept any work assigned to him. “I want to be a people’s officer as the government wants,” he said, adding that he will also appear for the UPSC exams in a few years.

On what he thinks about creating better scope for divyang or visually-challenged people, Mahesh said no extra facilities are required. “We do not feel deprived for being challenged, but we want at least the government to provide basics, like the right software for studying Odia in Odisha as a subject. If this is done on priority, more vistas will open up for students,” he asserted.

Disability is not a problem for Mahesh. It is the lack of support and patronage for the challenged that worries him. “I would urge the government to help divyangs by procuring the products they make, like candles and agarbattis, instead of outsourcing to private firms. It would boost the morale of children and make them entrepreneurs,” he said while signing off.