Odisha's Raja Parba: Over 100 Varieties Of Paan Out In Market

Bhubaneswar: The vibrant Raja Parba (festival) began on Saturday across Odisha. The three-day festival honours womanhood, earth and the nature. The festival was earlier confirmed to villages but now has spread to the state’s towns and cities.

Communities are organising various events, and children are seen swinging in parks, marking the festival. Crowds thronging near betel (paan) shops in various corners of the cities is a unique sight specific to this festival. Earlier, people used to eat sweet paan made with pithas (sweets), but betel shops are now offering a variety of paans for customers during this festival season.

Paan in betel shop (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, many varieties of paans entered the markets during the Raja festival. This year, the main attraction at the betel shops is the 'Sonachandi' paan, made from a special variety of spices from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. Despite a cost of Rs 500 per Sonachandi paan, there is a big demand, says the shop owner.

"Now, paan during Raja has become a must-have. Customers buy paans to offer as gifts. These special paans are made using betel leaves, sweets, magai leaves and spices. So far, Banaras special paan has been our best seller during Raja," says Ramakant Sahib, a paan shop owner.

From children to the elderly, paan has become a favourite, especially during the festival, while the betel shop owners make good profits during the three days.

Sweets and spices used in making paan (ETV Bharat)

There are over 100 types of paans like white chocolate paan, dark chocolate paan, mango paan, gupchup paan, pineapple paan, laddu paan, sweet paan, ayurvedic paan, maharaja paan, shatarangi paan and fire paan, among other varieties. The cost of these special paans starts from Rs 30 and goes up to Rs 1,500. These paans are transported across cities including Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, and Jaipur. These paans are also being sold online.

Ramakant Senapati, shopkeeper of Banarasi Paan Bhandar in Shaheednagar, Bhubaneswar, says, "Every year, when Raja comes, people put a piece of paan in their mouths and walk around with their lips red. Our shop has been crowded for the last two days. We prepare special paans on orders as well.”

During Raja, it has been the oldest tradition of Odisha to take a break from farming as people celebrate with various delicious dishes at home. Earlier, people used to consume paan to digest food, but it has become a part of the festival.

One paan customer said, "I have come to buy Banarasi paan. We will buy paan from here and celebrate in the office." However, there are many people who are concerned with the way Raja is being celebrated.

A shopowner of a betel shop in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

A resident in Bhubaneshwar says, "The Raja that we saw when we were children is no more. The fun of Raja was unique. In the villages, we used to swing on big trees. Now we do not see that anymore. We see children swinging in parks and big shopping malls. When Raja comes, I take my children to the village. As a result, today's youth can stay connected with Raja and tradition."

But some people are glad with the way the Raja festival has evolved. An 84-year-old woman in Bhubaneswar says today's Raja feels much better than our time.

Notably, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation has made special arrangements for the Raja festival in Bhubaneswar.