Meet Odisha's First PVTG Woman Jaiminee From Remote Nuapada Village Who Completed A PhD

Bhubaneswar: Those mornings are vividly captured in the mind of Jaiminee Jhankar, when her father pedaled her through forest paths, across streams, and over muddy trails on a worn-out bicycle, just to ensure she reaches school without fail in the remote Sunabedha village in Nuapada district. Years later, Jaiminee Jhankar has been able to live her father's dream and etched her name in history as 'Dr Jaimini Jhankar' the first woman from Odisha’s Chuktia Bhunjia tribe (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) to complete a PhD. Her journey from the remote hills to the world of advanced research is not just a victory of an individual but a proof that where there is a will, there comes up a way. Her family's sacrifice and the power of education have broken barriers and she has become the new face in the crowd who could inspire many others from the tribe.

Excerpts from an exclusive conversation with Jaiminee:

Q: How were the early years in your village - easy or filled with struggles?

I come from the Chuktia Bhunjia tribe of Sunabedha village in Nuapada, a backward region where neither there are good roads nor other facilities. Girls in the community are never encouraged to study, rather trained in household works to get married and devote time to the family. More importantly, my family’s financial condition was bad. It was very difficult even to attend school, let alone dream of a PhD. But my parents always inspired me to pursue education, though they had never even stepped inside the school for their own studies.

Q: Tell us about the problems you faced? Have those ever dampened your spirits to stop education midway?

Studying right from village school to PhD was never easy. I completed schooling from village school. Then for Intermediate, I got into SSD high school and soon after that, I met Ajit Panda, a media person who encouraged me to join Khariar College for graduation. In fact, I had no clue about what a graduation degree is all about. He got my admission done and also paid for the education and hostel expenses. Later for post graduation when I showed interest, Panda Sir and Balakrushna Sabar sir, stood by me as a big support. I completed PG successfully. While doing PG, I got to know about PhD enrolments.

But all through my academic years, there was no network in the village and no tower of connectivity. So I could not stay in touch with my family. Hostel life was initially difficult for me and at times I felt like quitting. But slowly, I made friends and learned to adapt and kept my dream alive.