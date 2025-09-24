Meet Odisha's First PVTG Woman Jaiminee From Remote Nuapada Village Who Completed A PhD
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Bikash Kumar Das, Jaiminee Jhankar speaks about her trials and tribulations as she completes a doctorate degree.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
Updated : September 24, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Those mornings are vividly captured in the mind of Jaiminee Jhankar, when her father pedaled her through forest paths, across streams, and over muddy trails on a worn-out bicycle, just to ensure she reaches school without fail in the remote Sunabedha village in Nuapada district. Years later, Jaiminee Jhankar has been able to live her father's dream and etched her name in history as 'Dr Jaimini Jhankar' the first woman from Odisha’s Chuktia Bhunjia tribe (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) to complete a PhD. Her journey from the remote hills to the world of advanced research is not just a victory of an individual but a proof that where there is a will, there comes up a way. Her family's sacrifice and the power of education have broken barriers and she has become the new face in the crowd who could inspire many others from the tribe.
Excerpts from an exclusive conversation with Jaiminee:
Q: How were the early years in your village - easy or filled with struggles?
I come from the Chuktia Bhunjia tribe of Sunabedha village in Nuapada, a backward region where neither there are good roads nor other facilities. Girls in the community are never encouraged to study, rather trained in household works to get married and devote time to the family. More importantly, my family’s financial condition was bad. It was very difficult even to attend school, let alone dream of a PhD. But my parents always inspired me to pursue education, though they had never even stepped inside the school for their own studies.
Q: Tell us about the problems you faced? Have those ever dampened your spirits to stop education midway?
Studying right from village school to PhD was never easy. I completed schooling from village school. Then for Intermediate, I got into SSD high school and soon after that, I met Ajit Panda, a media person who encouraged me to join Khariar College for graduation. In fact, I had no clue about what a graduation degree is all about. He got my admission done and also paid for the education and hostel expenses. Later for post graduation when I showed interest, Panda Sir and Balakrushna Sabar sir, stood by me as a big support. I completed PG successfully. While doing PG, I got to know about PhD enrolments.
But all through my academic years, there was no network in the village and no tower of connectivity. So I could not stay in touch with my family. Hostel life was initially difficult for me and at times I felt like quitting. But slowly, I made friends and learned to adapt and kept my dream alive.
Q: When did the PhD degree strike you hard ?
I always wanted to be an example in society. Girls in my tribe feel they are only supposed to stay at home, uneducated. I wanted to send across an example that, once you have a strong will and determination, you can achieve anything. Since PhD is considered the highest degree I wanted to prove to all that coming from a backward area, I could also complete the doctorate.
Q. What was your PhD on and who guided you?
My topic was 'Toxicity and safety implications of herbal medicine - A case study of Nuapada district' which I did at KISS University, Bhubaneswar, under the guidance of Rashmi Mohapatra and Rajiv Swain. I am indebted to my professors and teachers but had our founder Dr Achyuta Samanta not supported me, I would not have been able to live my dream. In fact, everyone in the university helped me in all the possible ways. It would not be fair if I do not credit my parents for the doctorate because it was they who dreamt and allowed me to make it true.
Q: What do you feel about gender equality and education in your community?
I am from a family where we are seven siblings - all sisters. But my parents never thought that boys are superior and girls are not. In fact, my father made us sisters realise that girls are equal and can climb the ladder of success better than boys. Look at my sisters, all of whom have completed their studies and are working. The youngest is doing her Plus Two. My father made us realise that education is the only way to have a good life.
Q: What would be your message to other children in the tribal community?
They must always dream big and aim high. Support from parents is essential. But children should not feel limited because of their background. Education is the key to moving forward.
Q: What are your future plans?
I will wait for the right job, which of course is teaching. I would also want to help and mentor children of my community, and spark an interest in them to dare to dream beyond our village threshold. I want to motivate them to pursue studies which will enable them to find solutions and not just ponder about problems.
Jaiminee’s father, Bijay Jhankar, said,
“I have seven daughters. People often said we had no sons, but today my daughters are proving themselves stronger than sons. I struggled to take Jaiminee to school on a bicycle through forests and drains, but her achievement makes me proud. I now dream that she will inspire other children in our area to pursue education despite all odds.”
