Odisha's Boudh Turns A Boiling Cauldron, IMD Tags It Hottest In Country, Issues Alert

By Sanjeeb Kumar Ray

Boudh (Odisha): That the central Odisha town once known for its pleasant climate in the state will turn into the hottest in the country, has come as a shocker, within a few days into summer. Despite being surrounded by dense forests on three sides and Mahanadi River on another, it is reeling under intense heat conditions, recording the highest temperature of 43.5°C on Monday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, for the last three days, Boudh recorded the maximum temperature of 40.5°C on Saturday, 42.5°C on Sunday and 43.5°C on Monday.

The numbers place Boudh ahead of the usual summer hotspots like Titilagarh and Bolangir in the state. The IMD further issued heatwave warning for western Odisha in the ranges of yellow, orange and red.

Is Boudh trapped in Heat?

Environment experts cite a number of reasons which might be contributing to the rising temperature. First, the geographical positioning – trees on hills to the three sides and a drying Mahanadi River on the fourth which is leading to heat being trapped. Environmentalist Jayakrushna Panigrahi explains, “Heatwave is felt when the upper atmosphere is pressurised and there is no way for it to escape. Add to it the massive stretch of sand as the river has dried up. This constant exposed river bed absorbs the heat and gathers into a hot bag.”

Besides rampant deforestation has also impacted the natural cooling properties in the region. A resident of the town Bishwanath Nayak says the greenery has depleted from across the locality and that has led to the warming up of the atmosphere. “Earlier the green canopy and the Mahanadi kept us cool but the river has completely dried up and trees are also being felled frequently. Summers here are getting unbearable,” he added.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Odisha government during the BJD regime had launched the much-hyped Green Mahanadi Mission in 2018 . The programme envisaged restoring water bodies including the Mahanadi River and its tributaries Tel and Ib by recharging through large-scale plantation.

Under the mission, a green belt of 1 km on both sides of the river was supposed to be grown by afforestation over 75,760 hectares government land besides 47,470 hectares private property. Then, former CM Naveen Patnaik had assured that two crore saplings will be planted in more than 1,300 villages in 15 districts under the Green Mahanadi Mission. But the project is gathering dust.