Odisha's Boudh Turns A Boiling Cauldron, IMD Tags It Hottest In Country, Issues Alert

By Sanjeeb Kumar Ray
Boudh (Odisha): That the central Odisha town once known for its pleasant climate in the state will turn into the hottest in the country, has come as a shocker, within a few days into summer. Despite being surrounded by dense forests on three sides and Mahanadi River on another, it is reeling under intense heat conditions, recording the highest temperature of 43.5°C on Monday.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, for the last three days, Boudh recorded the maximum temperature of 40.5°C on Saturday, 42.5°C on Sunday and 43.5°C on Monday.
The numbers place Boudh ahead of the usual summer hotspots like Titilagarh and Bolangir in the state. The IMD further issued heatwave warning for western Odisha in the ranges of yellow, orange and red.
Is Boudh trapped in Heat?
Environment experts cite a number of reasons which might be contributing to the rising temperature. First, the geographical positioning – trees on hills to the three sides and a drying Mahanadi River on the fourth which is leading to heat being trapped. Environmentalist Jayakrushna Panigrahi explains, “Heatwave is felt when the upper atmosphere is pressurised and there is no way for it to escape. Add to it the massive stretch of sand as the river has dried up. This constant exposed river bed absorbs the heat and gathers into a hot bag.”
Besides rampant deforestation has also impacted the natural cooling properties in the region. A resident of the town Bishwanath Nayak says the greenery has depleted from across the locality and that has led to the warming up of the atmosphere. “Earlier the green canopy and the Mahanadi kept us cool but the river has completely dried up and trees are also being felled frequently. Summers here are getting unbearable,” he added.
It is pertinent here to mention that the Odisha government during the BJD regime had launched the much-hyped Green Mahanadi Mission in 2018 . The programme envisaged restoring water bodies including the Mahanadi River and its tributaries Tel and Ib by recharging through large-scale plantation.
Under the mission, a green belt of 1 km on both sides of the river was supposed to be grown by afforestation over 75,760 hectares government land besides 47,470 hectares private property. Then, former CM Naveen Patnaik had assured that two crore saplings will be planted in more than 1,300 villages in 15 districts under the Green Mahanadi Mission. But the project is gathering dust.
Surendranath Pasupalak, a climate expert with years of experience with the MET department says, “Due to extraneous factors, the land is holding back heat instead of cooling down at night. Summers usually accompanied by sudden rains have also become a thing of the past. These days for months it does not rain.”
Boudh with a population of around 30,000 usually relied on five major reservoirs for water but most of it is dry due to lack of maintenance. Panigrahi said that reservoirs' rejuvenation and sustainable afforestation could help reduce the temperatures in the long run.
Frustrated with the lack of government action, residents of Boudh said though thousands of crores are being allocated for various programmes, not one has delivered result. “Had the government acted on steps like river rejuvenation and forest conservation, we wouldn’t be in this situation today,” says Nayak.
Bargarh, Sonepur and Boudh are hit by dry winds from the northwest, where there are no forests, and due to dry winds, the humidity is low. The lower the humidity, the higher the temperature will be, he said adding, since the wind blows from the Bay of Bengal, the temperature on the coast is low.
This rising temperature is also being felt in neighbouring Phulbani, Baripada, and Jharsuguda where the situation is no better with lack of humidity due to deforestation making things worse.
Panigrahi said, “Jharsuguda’s mining activities have also impacted the climate there. Similarly, despite the dense Similipal forests, Mayurbhanj is not out of the heat radar.”
Though the IMD predicts a temperature drop after March 22–23, experts warn that worse is yet to come. In some years, the rising heat will make life miserable, the climate expert warned.
Pasupalak emphasises, “This situation will worsen if we continue ignoring the environmental cost of development. It’s not just rising population but also poor public awareness that’s to blame. If proactive measures aren’t taken now, India will pay a heavy price in the future.”
For March 18, IMD has issued orange warning for heat wave condition over the districts of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda. A yellow warning for heat wave has been issued in Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Kalahandi. Similar heat wave conditions will prevail in western districts like Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh and Sonepur on March 19, IMD said.
With heatwave conditions expected to persist, authorities have urged people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and follow heat advisories issued time to time.
