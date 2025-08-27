ETV Bharat / state

Odisha YouTuber Missing For 5 Days After Being Swept Away By Duduma Waterfall Currents

Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old YouTuber from Odisha’s Berhampur city has been missing for five days after he was swept away by the strong currents of the Duduma waterfall in Koraput district while shooting reels, police said on Wednesday. A search operation by a team of disaster management and fire brigade personnel is underway, but he has not been traced, a senior officer said.

According to the police, the YouTuber, identified as Sagar Kundu, along with his friends, visited the 175-metre Duduma waterfall on August 23 to shoot short videos. Despite repeated warnings from his friends about the rising water level, Kundu ventured into the waterfall, the officer said.

"Suddenly, there was a surge due to water being released from the Machkund dam. Kundu was swept away by the strong currents, and those at the spot tried to rescue him but failed," the police said, citing a video of the incident, which went viral on social media.

“Kundu was requesting me with folded hands for rescue. He threw the camera and other equipment, but we were not able to rescue him,” the YouTuber's friend Abhijit Behera said. Sagar’s father Sarthak Kundu requested the local administration to trace him.