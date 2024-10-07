Odisha Congress Protests Assault Of ASO By Governor's Son

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Youth Congress staged a protest at Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday, rallying against the inaction over an alleged assault on a Raj Bhawan official. Hundreds of party workers marched to the Governor’s house, demanding the removal of Governor Raghubar Das.

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans, questioned the BJP government’s silence on the issue despite its emphasis on “Odia Asmita” (Odia pride) they picked up as poll plank during the 2024 election campaign.

Congress worker Syed Yasir Nawaz warned that if no action is taken, protests would escalate. "If such an incident is not being taken seriously, why would the people of Odisha believe in the people at power? It is time, the government took action against the guilty. We demand that the governor is changed," he shouted.

Ranjit Patra, another leader, accused the BJP of exploiting Odisha’s sentiments for political gain. People of Odisha have understood the tactics of the BJP that held "Odia Asmita" as its narrative to win elections. But what is the use of "Odia Asmita" if people of Odisha are being taken on a ride by those in power, particularly by the son of a man who holds an important position, questioned Patra.

The protests follow allegations that the Governor’s son assaulted a Raj Bhawan official in July 2024 after a luxury car was not sent to pick him up. A few days back, the opposition BJD had also criticized the Governor, alleging that the Raj Bhawan is being used as a political base for upcoming Jharkhand election.

The issue which had been pushed to the backburner for a while now has come to the focus again as Jharkhand elections are nearing and assumptions are rife on the role of Raghubar Das. "Is he in the race for the Jharkhand Chief Minister post and for this, despite holding a constitutional post is reducing the dignity of the Raj Bhawan. The BJP should also clarify that their party leaders' visits to the Raj Bhawan are personal or political. We as well as the people of Odisha are feeling that it is all political," alleged senior BJD leader Sasmit Patra.