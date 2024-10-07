ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Congress Protests Assault Of ASO By Governor's Son

Following the alleged assault of an ASO by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das' son in July 2024, the Youth Congress staged a protest on Monday

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 59 minutes ago

ODISHA CONGRESS PROTESTS ASSAULT OF ASO BY GOVERNOR'S SON
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das visiting pandals in Jharkhand recently (ETV Bharat)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Youth Congress staged a protest at Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday, rallying against the inaction over an alleged assault on a Raj Bhawan official. Hundreds of party workers marched to the Governor’s house, demanding the removal of Governor Raghubar Das.

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans, questioned the BJP government’s silence on the issue despite its emphasis on “Odia Asmita” (Odia pride) they picked up as poll plank during the 2024 election campaign.

Congress worker Syed Yasir Nawaz warned that if no action is taken, protests would escalate. "If such an incident is not being taken seriously, why would the people of Odisha believe in the people at power? It is time, the government took action against the guilty. We demand that the governor is changed," he shouted.

Ranjit Patra, another leader, accused the BJP of exploiting Odisha’s sentiments for political gain. People of Odisha have understood the tactics of the BJP that held "Odia Asmita" as its narrative to win elections. But what is the use of "Odia Asmita" if people of Odisha are being taken on a ride by those in power, particularly by the son of a man who holds an important position, questioned Patra.

The protests follow allegations that the Governor’s son assaulted a Raj Bhawan official in July 2024 after a luxury car was not sent to pick him up. A few days back, the opposition BJD had also criticized the Governor, alleging that the Raj Bhawan is being used as a political base for upcoming Jharkhand election.

The issue which had been pushed to the backburner for a while now has come to the focus again as Jharkhand elections are nearing and assumptions are rife on the role of Raghubar Das. "Is he in the race for the Jharkhand Chief Minister post and for this, despite holding a constitutional post is reducing the dignity of the Raj Bhawan. The BJP should also clarify that their party leaders' visits to the Raj Bhawan are personal or political. We as well as the people of Odisha are feeling that it is all political," alleged senior BJD leader Sasmit Patra.

READ MORE

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Youth Congress staged a protest at Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday, rallying against the inaction over an alleged assault on a Raj Bhawan official. Hundreds of party workers marched to the Governor’s house, demanding the removal of Governor Raghubar Das.

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans, questioned the BJP government’s silence on the issue despite its emphasis on “Odia Asmita” (Odia pride) they picked up as poll plank during the 2024 election campaign.

Congress worker Syed Yasir Nawaz warned that if no action is taken, protests would escalate. "If such an incident is not being taken seriously, why would the people of Odisha believe in the people at power? It is time, the government took action against the guilty. We demand that the governor is changed," he shouted.

Ranjit Patra, another leader, accused the BJP of exploiting Odisha’s sentiments for political gain. People of Odisha have understood the tactics of the BJP that held "Odia Asmita" as its narrative to win elections. But what is the use of "Odia Asmita" if people of Odisha are being taken on a ride by those in power, particularly by the son of a man who holds an important position, questioned Patra.

The protests follow allegations that the Governor’s son assaulted a Raj Bhawan official in July 2024 after a luxury car was not sent to pick him up. A few days back, the opposition BJD had also criticized the Governor, alleging that the Raj Bhawan is being used as a political base for upcoming Jharkhand election.

The issue which had been pushed to the backburner for a while now has come to the focus again as Jharkhand elections are nearing and assumptions are rife on the role of Raghubar Das. "Is he in the race for the Jharkhand Chief Minister post and for this, despite holding a constitutional post is reducing the dignity of the Raj Bhawan. The BJP should also clarify that their party leaders' visits to the Raj Bhawan are personal or political. We as well as the people of Odisha are feeling that it is all political," alleged senior BJD leader Sasmit Patra.

READ MORE

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESS PROTEST GOVERNOR DASGOVERNOR RESIGNATIONJHARKHAND ELECTIONCONGRESS PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.