ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Youth Bludgeons Parents And Sister To Death For 'Opposing Online Game Addiction', Arrested

Paradip: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district allegedly murdered his parents and sister hours after a confrontation over his addiction to online games. The incident, which took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at Jayabada Sethi Sahi under Jagatsinghpur police station limits, has sent shockwaves in the area.

Police said accused Surjyakant Sethi, a college student, had developed a strong addition to online games, and used to spend hours playing on his mobile phone, which often caused disturbance within his family. His parents and elder sister scolded him for remaining excessive busy in online games. Such was the influence of online games on him that he decided to eliminate his family members instead of choosing to quit the addiction. At around 3 AM, Surjyakant used stones and other hard objects to smash the heads of his father, mother and sister, killing them on the spot, informed Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata.

The deceased have been identified as Prasant Sethi alias Kalia (65), his wife Kanaklata (62) and their daughter Rosalin (25).

Jagatsinghpur police station IIC Prabhas Sahu stated, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was annoyed with his parents and sister who opposed his addiction to online games, which is why he took such a drastic step."

Surjyakant himself admitted that he has killed his parents, claimed locals.