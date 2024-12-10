Women Farmers in Odisha's Koraput District Make Oil Out Of Turmeric Leaves, Rake Profits

Koraput: The acres of fields in Tayaput village of Laxmipur block in Koraput district always painted in hues of yellowing greens of turmeric plantation and emitting an infectious aroma are speaking a different story altogether. That the same ginger group of plants which was the root of curcumin produce would also become a game changer by way of becoming an oil with equally beneficial properties, was beyond comprehension a year ago.

A women-led Farmers’ Producer Company (FPO) has harnessed this untapped potential and is experimenting with the turmeric leaves by churning oil out of it. Usually discarded and burnt or used as chaff, the turmeric leaves have now become golden after oil extraction.

Guided by a not-for-profit organization WORD and ORMAS, a district-level marketing body, the FPO members have now started accumulating turmeric leaves and repurposing it to process oil. "The oil can cater to various health and beauty needs. It is an innovation that could contribute to personal health benefits and financial growth," said Nara Hikaka , an elderly woman member of the group .

Turmeric farmers of Koraput (ETV Bharat)

Confirming the economic and medicinal potential of turmeric leaves, Chief Scientist at the Regional Research Station in Pottangi, Dr. Parsuram Sial said, "These leaves contain essential oils with properties similar to turmeric rhizomes. Green leaves yield approximately 0.2% oil, while dry leaves can produce between 0.3% and 0.5%. These oils are in high demand for use in medicines, cosmetics, and other products both locally and globally."

The turmeric grown in Laxmipur block has been recognised for its high Curcumin content. So its byproduct too is expected to be endowed with enough health benefits making it an essential oil. Recognizing this opportunity, ten women from the FPO, with the support of WORD and ORMAS have established a turmeric oil extraction plant in their village. The plant uses steam distillation to separate oil from water. In an initial experiment, the women processed three quintals of leaves, yielding 700 milliliters of essential oil.

The group is waiting for the quality testing report to fix the market price for their product. “We are excited about the possibilities, but pricing will depend on laboratory results,” said FPO member Sania Miniaka.

Historically, farmers in Laxmipur cultivated turmeric for generations without realizing its premium quality. Ignorant of its higher Curcumin content, they sold it to local vendors at low prices and limited its use to cooking.

The administration supported the group by providing a mechanized mill for turmeric powder production. This enabled the women to move beyond selling raw turmeric to creating diverse products like turmeric soap. “We were usually dealing with middlemen for all our business interests. But given the knowledge and training, we would like to conduct our own business,” said Rina Hikaka, a young woman member of the group.

The potential of turmeric oil has sparked excitement among the women. According to Roshan Kartik, Deputy Director of ORMAS, the high-quality turmeric from Laxmipur, combined with its leaves’ essential oils, has good market potential. “The oil extracted here could find a premium market in both domestic and international arenas,” he stated.

This is just the beginning of a success story. With consistent guidance and technological support, these women are not only improving their livelihoods but also setting a precedent for sustainable agriculture. "The initiative has turned discarded turmeric leaves into a lucrative resource, showcasing the power of innovation and collaboration," Kartik stated.