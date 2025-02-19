Odisha Woman Allegedly Gang Raped In Tamil Nadu In Front Of Her Husband, Three Arrested

Chennai: Tuesday night, a couple from Odisha arrived in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, the textile capital of south India, with a hope to find work and secure a livelihood. Little did they know that their search for employment would land them in the shackles of three men, allegedly waiting to traumatise and harm them.
According to police sources, after the couple deboarded at the railway station, three persons identified as Mohammed Nadim (24), Mohammed Denis (25), and Mohammed Mursith (19) approached them and assured that they would help them find a job. Blindly trusting the strangers, the couple followed them to a remote area, only to realise they have been trapped.
Allegedly, the trio sexually assaulted the women while her husband was held at knifepoint.
Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur North Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the three accused.
The incident has raised concerns over safety, especially for migrant workers, as textile hub Tiruppur employs nearly eight lakh workers, including around three lakh from North Indian states and lakhs from eastern and western belt.
Meanwhile, opposition parties including AIADMK and BJP have criticised the ruling DMK government over rising crimes against women and children in the state.
Just two days back, reports of a female police officer allegedly sexually assaulted at Chennai's Palavanthangal railway station had surfaced. In another incident, Ukkadam police in Coimbatore arrested seven college students in a POCSO case for allegedly raping a minor girl they met through social media.
Taking a dig at ruling DMK over the unabated crimes, state BJP chief K Annamalai said, "Every day, sexual violence is reported in Tamil Nadu. The state has become unsafe for women. Anti-social elements have no fear of the government or the police. The entire government machinery is dysfunctional. The hands of the police, who are supposed to maintain law and order, are tied. The Chief Minister is basking in empty advertisements, while lack of safety measures for women has put every family in fear."
(With Agency Inputs)