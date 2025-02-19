ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Woman Allegedly Gang Raped In Tamil Nadu In Front Of Her Husband, Three Arrested

Odisha Woman Allegedly Gang Raped In Tamil Nadu In Front Of Her Husband, Three Arrested ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tuesday night, a couple from Odisha arrived in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, the textile capital of south India, with a hope to find work and secure a livelihood. Little did they know that their search for employment would land them in the shackles of three men, allegedly waiting to traumatise and harm them.

According to police sources, after the couple deboarded at the railway station, three persons identified as Mohammed Nadim (24), Mohammed Denis (25), and Mohammed Mursith (19) approached them and assured that they would help them find a job. Blindly trusting the strangers, the couple followed them to a remote area, only to realise they have been trapped.

Allegedly, the trio sexually assaulted the women while her husband was held at knifepoint.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur North Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the three accused.

The incident has raised concerns over safety, especially for migrant workers, as textile hub Tiruppur employs nearly eight lakh workers, including around three lakh from North Indian states and lakhs from eastern and western belt.