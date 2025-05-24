Odisha Woman, Bihar Man Drown In Ganga River In Bhojpur; Police Launch Probe

Bhojpur: A 31-year-old man from Bihar's Sikarhata police station area and a 27-year-old woman from Odisha's Ganjam district, both presumed to be lovers, drowned in Ganga river at Keshopur Mukti Dham under Badhara police station area here Friday afternoon. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether it was an accident or a case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas Kumar Sharma and Sarita Kumari.

According to a few locals working in the nearby field, the two arrived at the ghat at around 1 PM on a motorcycle. "Both of them came on a bullet motorcycle. After this, both started moving towards the river. Then suddenly we saw the girl and the boy drowning in the river. Soon, people rushed to the spot and tried to save both of them, but by then both had passed away. Soon, the local police station was informed about it," said a local.

Receiving information, local police and SDRF team reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to Ara for postmortem. Later, Vikas' helmet, purse, mobile phone, and Sarita's sandals were found on the bank of the river.

Helmet, purse recovered from near riverbank (ETV Bharat)

Vikas' mother could not believe when she heard that her son is no more. "He had left home at around 8:30 AM, saying he was going for training. He even called me at 11:30 AM and asked me if I had eaten," she said.

"Vikas first met Sarita when he had gone once to Siliguri when my husband was posted there. The two were in touch over the phone since then. He (Vikas) was working in Delhi but returned home after my husband's death. He always said Sarita was just a friend," she added.

Sadar SDPO Ranjit Kumar Singh said, "It is not yet confirmed whether it is an accident or suicide case. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. We are also questioning both the families. Further investigation is underway."