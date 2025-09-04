Odisha Will Be A $10 Billion Semiconductor Ecosystem By 2030: MP Sujeet Kumar

ETV Bharat / state

New Delhi: As it establishes itself as the centre of the global trillion-dollar chip race, one state in the eastern part of India is becoming an unlikely leader. Odisha, primarily seen in terms of mining and metallurgy, is beginning to tell a different and exciting story about silicon and semiconductors.

In an interview with ETV Bharat during Semicon India 2025, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar from Odisha spoke, in rare detail and conviction, about the state's aspirations.

"Odisha will definitely become at least a $10 billion semiconductor ecosystem by 2030," Kumar told ETV Bharat. "We already have two approved units - one silicon carbide compound semiconductor fab and one advanced packaging unit. In the coming months, there will be many more. The India Semiconductor Mission has sanctioned ten projects across the country, with two in my state alone. Odisha will be one of the semiconductor hubs in the country."

For Kumar, numbers are not predictions, but certainties, based on a convergence of political will, policy formation, and a global shift. "Yesterday, our Chief Minister was present, and we met with global industry leaders. They have all shown commitment to coming to Odisha and helping build the semiconductor ecosystem. PM Modi often speaks of the ‘Rise of the East’. Odisha is playing a pivotal role in that rise,” he said.

Odisha’s “most forward-looking” semiconductor policy

While Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have been aggressively pushing semiconductor policies, Sujeet Kumar insists Odisha’s framework is unmatched.

“Various states have come up with policies. Gujarat has been the pioneer, Karnataka and Assam are moving fast, and UP has a strong design-linked incentive plan. But Odisha’s semiconductor policy is one of the most forward-looking in the country. The kind of support and incentives we provide is unmatched,” he said.

He pointed to the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy 2025 and the Electronics Component Manufacturing (ECM) Policy 2025, both unveiled this year, which offer not just subsidies but also tailored, negotiable benefits to companies willing to invest.

“We don’t just stop at generic support. If a company comes up with a proposal, we are ready to design bespoke policies. We want to be facilitators, not regulators,” Kumar emphasised.

The Odisha MP echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message at the inauguration of Semicon India 2025, “If oil was the gold of the past, chips are the new digital diamond,” Modi had said, adding that India must move from “paper works to wafer works.”

Kumar agreed that this signal was critical for investors. “The Prime Minister gave the industry confidence that bottlenecks will not be allowed to hold back this mission. India has already sanctioned $18 billion worth of semiconductor projects since 2021. The footfall at this year’s Semicon, with nearly 40,000 visitors from 40 countries and 1,500 stalls, shows how far we have come,” he said.

Odisha’s big-ticket deals at Semicon India 2025

Kumar’s confidence is not rhetoric. At Semicon India 2025, Odisha inked MoUs worth Rs 2,655 crore on Day One alone:

TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB will invest Rs 1,005 crore in an advanced printed circuit board (PCB) unit.

Sancode Technologies Limited announced a ₹1,650 crore facility, supported by global partners like Silicon Connect and Inari Amertron Berhad.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion, calling the launch of the first Made-in-India chips from the state “historic.”

“Aligned with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, Odisha is committed to becoming a powerhouse in India’s electronics and semiconductor journey. Our institutions, NIT Rourkela and PMEC Berhampur, have played a crucial role in developing the first Made-in-India chips,” Majhi said.

Three Odisha-made chips reach PM Modi

In perhaps the most symbolic moment of the conference, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented three chips developed in Odisha to Prime Minister Modi.