Odisha Weather: Temperature Plummets Below 10Deg In 15 Places; IMD Forecasts Rainfall In Several Districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to be in the grip of severe cold wave conditions, with minimum temperature dipping to 10 degrees and below in as many as 15 places across the state on Tuesday. Normal life has been affected in several regions due to biting cold wave and foggy weather.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated cold wave conditions prevailed over the districts of Angul and Jharsuguda. Thirteen stations recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees. G Udayagiri was coldest at 4.7 degrees, followed by Rourkela with 5.7 degrees, Similiguda 6.5 degrees, Jharsuguda 7.2 degrees, Phulbani 7.5 degrees, Sundargarh 8.6 degC, Keonjhar 8.9 degC, and Bhadrak 9.5 degrees. At 9 degree Celsius, Angul, Bhawanipatna, Nabarangpur, Kirei and Chiplima reeled under intense cold wave. Twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed minimum temperatures of 12.5 degrees and 13.6 degree Celsius, respectively.

The regional meteorological centre has predicted that light rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam and Gajapati while rest of the districts will witness dry weather conditions during the next 24 hours. IMD has forecast shallow to moderate fog in parts of Kalahandi and Sundargarh district. There is dense fog warning over the districts of Koraput and Kandhamal.

The Meteorological Centre informed that there will be no large change in the minimum temperature for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area persists over south Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal. Even though the system will not have any direct impact on Odisha; under its influence, there is possibility of rainfall and cloudy weather in one or two places in Ganjam and Gajapati districts on December 17. Similarly, parts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri may witness light showers on December 18th, while there is forecast of moderate to light rainfall in several places in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri on December 19.

