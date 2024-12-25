Odisha Weather: IMD Forecasts Rainfall In Few Places, Temperature To Drop By 2-3 Degrees From Dec 26

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has predicted light to moderate rainfall over a few places in Odisha. Districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Khordha are likely to witness scattered showers on Wednesday.

Manorama Mohanty, the director of MeT Centre, informed that partly cloudy skies will be seen in some areas during the next 48 hours, but most places will experience predominantly dry weather conditions from December 26.

People in the affected districts have been advised to remain prepared for intermittent rain, which may cause disruptions in outdoor activities. Farmers in these areas have also been asked to take necessary precautions to protect paddy and other crops from the possible rain.

"There will be no significant change in the minimum temperatures for the next 24 hours. Thereafter, from December 26, a slight dip in the mercury levels is expected. The minimum temperature across the state is likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the subsequent three days," said Mohanty.

On Wednesday, Daringbadi recorded the state's lowest temperature of the day at 13.5 degree Celsius. Several other places in the state experienced similar weather conditions. Koraput and Sundargarh recorded minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees, followed by Kirei at 14.5 degC, Khordha at 15 degC, Phulbani at 15.2 degrees, Rourkela at 15.3 degrees, while Boudh and G. Udayagiri both recorded 15.5 degrees Celsius. Temperature in Angul stood at 16 degC, while Nayagarh and Cuttack, both registered 16.2 degrees night temperature.

