Odisha Vigilance Seizes Rs 2.1 Crore In Cash From Chief Engineer's Residences In Bhubaneswar And Angul

Bhubaneswar/Angul: Odisha Vigilance officials on Friday seized cash worth over Rs 2.1 crore during searches at multiple locations linked to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer (Plan Roads), Rural Works Department, Bhubaneswar.

The raids were carried out following allegations of possession of disproportionate assets. During the operation, Sarangi allegedly attempted to dispose of the cash by throwing bundles of Rs 500 notes out of the window of his flat in the state capital. Vigilance officials later recovered the cash in the presence of witnesses. While Rs 1 crores in cash was found in Sarangi's flat at PDN Exotica in Bhubaneswar, Rs 1.1 crore was seized from his ancestral house in Angul.

A teal of Vigilance comprising eight DSPs, 12 inspectors and six ASIs raided seven locations of the chief engineer. The Vigilance sleuths raided Sarangi's ancestral house at Kardgadia in Angul district and flat number C-102 at PDN Exotica in Dumduma, Bhubaneswar. Similarly, Sarang's flat in Siula, Pipili, four places in Angul including his ancestral house and in-law's place were raided.

Eight teams led by DSP Anushka Safi of Dhenkanal Vigilance Department raided Sarangi's locations in Angul. Raids are underway in Kardgadia, LKPSI, Matiasahi and Sathrapada in Angul district. Vigilance officials said that the raids are ongoing and a detailed assessment of Sarangi’s assets is underway.