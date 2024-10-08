ETV Bharat / state

Twin City Braces To beat Traffic Snarls During Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: It is that time of the year once again when festive fervour is at an all time high as Durga Puja begins in the Twin City from October 9 to 13, 2024 with pomp and grandeur. At the same time, being one of the most celebrated places after West Bengal, the Durga puja period turns a testing time for citizens who face traffic snarls as they step out for pandal hopping.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions from 4 PM to 2 AM on these days. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on several key roads in the city during this period to manage traffic and ensure smooth movement for pandal-hoppers.

As per traffic advisory issued by the COmmissionerate Police on Tuesday, key roads which will be affected include Khandagiri to Pokhariput, Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan, and Acharya Vihar to Airport, among others. Additionally, traffic from Khurda will be diverted from Pitapalli to Balikuda, while vehicles from Cuttack will follow alternate routes during Ravan Podi. Public buses between Puri and Bhubaneswar will be permitted to operate through specific routes to minimize disruptions.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said, around 187 pandals are being erected in Bhubaneswar while Cuttack has 166 which have got licenses. "We have deployed 38 platoons police force for Bhubaneswar and 64 for Cuttack. Central forces are also being put to use besides rapid action force and both the cities will be under the supervision of 200 officers for the smooth conduct of the puja, " said the CP.

Similarly, for immersion procession of Goddess Durga, there are three Bhasani Committees like Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Committee at Saheed Nagar, Rajdhani Mandir Surakshya Bhasani Samiti at Nayapalli and Uttar Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee Chandrasekharpur. All the deities will congregate at their designated place (Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli and Ground near IOCL office, C.S.Pur, BBSR)and take their respective route for immersion.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 3 PM to 1 AM or till the end of the procession for the convenience and safety of general public. As per the traffic advisory issued by the Commissionerate Police:

1. For the immersion procession of Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Committee at Saheed Nagar, the traffic intending to proceed towards Rupali Square from VaniVihar side shall be diverted from VaniVihar towards AcharyaVihar.

2. No vehicles, of any type shall be allowed to ply on Janpath. They will be diverted to Sachivalaya Marg and other adjacent roads. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 PM or starting time of procession whichever is later till 1 AM or ending time of the procession, whichever is earlier.

3. For Rajdhani Mandir Suraksha Bhasani Samiti, Nayapalli, the traffic intending to proceed towards Cuttack from CRP square side shall be diverted from CRP square towards JaydevVihar via Ekamra Park and Biju Pattnaik College. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 PM or starting time of procession whichever is later and shall be continued till 1 AM or the till of the procession passes CRP square, whichever is earlier. The vehicular traffic on Stewart school road, Unit-8 road, OUAT square-New Airport road shall be diverted on to the adjacent roads.

4. For Uttar Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee-C.S.Pur, the traffic intending to proceed towards Nalco Square from KIIT side shall be diverted to other adjacent roads from Nandan Kanan - Jayadev Vihar road. This traffic regulation shall be effective from 3 PM or starting time of procession whichever is later. The diversion shall continue till 1 AM or dispersion of the Medhas whichever is earlier.

5. Heavy vehicles coming from Khurda side towards Bhubaneswar shall be diverted at starting Point of Fire Station Over Bridge towards the flyover. No vehicles shall be allowed to ply on service road.

Emergency vehicles, including police, fire brigade, and ambulances, are exempt from these restrictions. Violations of these traffic regulations will result in fines ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000 under the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003.