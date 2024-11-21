ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman Assaulted, Force-Fed Human Excreta Over Crop Damage In Odisha's Balangir

The 20-year-old tribal woman had opposed the entry of a tractor on her agricultural land following which she was brutally attacked by the driver.

Tribal Woman Assaulted Human Faeces Forced Into Her Mouth Over Crop Damage In Odisha Balangir
A view of Bangomunda police station in Odisha's Balangir. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Balangir: A young tribal woman was assaulted and human faeces were forced into her mouth in Odisha's Balangir district after she objected to a tractor damaging the crops on her land.

The incident took place in Jurabandha village in Bangomunda police station area of the district on November 16, a police official said. According to him, the 20-year-old tribal woman had opposed the entry of a tractor on her agricultural land following which she was brutally attacked by the tractor driver.

The accused beat her and forcefully stuffed human faeces into her mouth, the victim said in her complaint at Bangomunda police station. According to the victim, she was working in her field when a non-tribal man identified as Abhay Bagh tried to drive a tractor into it, causing damage to crops, to which she protested.

Shortly after, when the tribal woman was returning from a pond near the village, the accused tractor driver allegedly attacked her and forcefully fed her human excreta, she said in her complaint.

Police lodged an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and started an investigation into the matter. The accused is absconding and police have launched a manhunt to arrest him.

"A young tribal woman has filed a complaint in which she says she was verbally abused and forcefully fed human excreta. We have started the investigation. We are continuing our efforts to nab the accused," Kantabanji SDPO Gaurang Charan Sahu said.

Balangir Superintendent of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo told PTI they have formed two special teams to nab the accused driver. "Even police teams have been sent to neighbouring states in search of him," the SP said.

BJD MP Niranjan Bisi alleged in a press conference in Bhubaneswar that the police have not taken any action against the accused, which has triggered a wave of anger among the tribal population.

TAGGED:

