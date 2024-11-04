From School Dropout To Making A Career, Tribal Odisha Girl Shows The Way To Success

Sambalpur: Many had seen a petite young girl running around in Jagannath petrol bunk in Jhankarpalli area, close to the highway in Sambalpur district. Anamika Oram was one among the many youngsters who was working at the fuel filling station to earn a few bucks without letting anyone have an inkling that she had dropped out of academics after completing Plus Two examinations. Amidst existential anguish, she left her aspirations way behind to help her mother run the house.

The youngest daughter of a family from Sitlenpali in Jujumura Block, Anamika, with the support of local initiatives and government schemes, she is today back on the path to achieving her aspirations by enrolling in an ITI for draughtsman training.

Anamika's house in Sitlenpali village (ETV Bharat)

Anamika’s journey has been challenging. Her family’s financial struggles have placed a heavy burden on her mother, who was the sole bread winner by doing daily labour. With her elder brothers working as laborers outside the state and in a factory near Jharsuguda, Anamika took up a job at the petrol pump, earning a modest Rs 6,000 per month to support her family. However, she never stopped dreaming of continuing her studies and make a career.

Anamika's school (ETV Bharat)

In 2023, after completing her Plus Two exams, when Anamika was forced to drop out of school due to financial constraints, she never gave up hope. Her chance came through a conversation with an Anganwadi Didi, and representatives from “Aide Et Action,” an organization dedicated to educational empowerment. Through them, Anamika learned about a government scheme aimed at supporting young girls like her to complete their education and build sustainable livelihoods.

Reflecting on her journey, Anamika said, “My father left us when we were young. My mother worked tirelessly to provide for me and my three siblings. After finishing my Plus Two exams, I wanted to study further, but financial issues forced me to stop. I took up a job at a petrol pump to help my family, but I still held onto the hope of continuing my education. Since I was a regular at Anganwadi meetings every Saturday in my village, I met the didis and also officials of Aide Et Action, who got to know about my problem. They gave me the opportunity to dream again, and now I’m studying with the hope of securing a stable job in the future.”

With this new opportunity, Anamika began to dream of a self-sufficient future. Her determination and resilience earned her recognition on the 14th Foundation Day of the State Child Commission, where she was honored by Deputy Chief Minister Chief Minister Pravati Parida in Bhubaneswar.

Anamika being felicitated by Deputy CM Pravati Parida (ETV Bharat)

Anamika’s mother, Tapaswini Oram, recounted how Anamika had shown an eagerness to study since her childhood. “When Anganwadi Didi suggested Anamika focus on her studies instead of working, I knew she had always wanted to continue her education. I’m grateful to everyone who helped her get back on this path.”

Meenakshi Pradhan, the Block Coordinator for Aide Et Action, played a key role in bringing Anamika back into the educational fold. Meenakshi said, “Through our regular advocacy sessions, we identified Anamika’s situation. Every Saturday, we conduct empowerment sessions for young girls, and through these meetings, we realized that Anamika was working as a child labourer. We quickly took steps to connect her with educational resources and gave her the chance to re-enter the school system.”

Anamika with her mother and Anganwadi didis (ETV Bharat)

Manjubala Dhal, the local Anganwadi worker, further elaborated on the support structure for girls like Anamika. “Every Saturday, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., we hold meetings to gather children between 10 and 19 years old. We focus on encouraging them to pursue education. When Meenakshi suggested enrolling interested girls in ITI programs, we worked together to counsel them and explain the benefits. Anamika was one of the girls who agreed, and soon after, she joined a vocational camp in Jujumura.”

Anamika's story illustrates the impact of community-driven initiatives and the power of resilience in the face of adversity. With continued support, Anamika is now closer to achieving her dreams, embodying the belief that a strong will can indeed make anything possible.