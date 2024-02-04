Odisha: Top Maoist Leader Gunned Down in Kandhamal, Jawan Injured

Kandhamal: Top Maoist leader Dasru was killed in an exchange of fire between the Ultras and security forces at the Kakerpua area under Baliguda of Kandhamal district. Dasru, was a DCM member of the KKBN division.

A jawan of the district voluntary force (DVF) also suffered critical bullet injuries in the gunbattle. The jawan has been identified as Jitendra Nahak.

According to information, security forces on February 3 were apprised of the presence of Naxals in the Kakerpua forest area. As they rushed to the spot, a group of Maoists opened fire at them.

A fierce gunbattle followed as the security personnel retaliated. Later, during a search operation top Maoist leader Dasru's body was found. A 333 rifle and some Mao material were also seized.

Senior police officials informed that Dasru hailed from Chhatisgarh and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. He was involved in several civilian killings, attacks on security forces and arson. He was wanted in more than 20 cases in Kandhamal and Boudh districts.

Dasru took over as District Commander of KKBN after Maoist David. He was on the most wanted list for Chhattisgarh Police as well as Andhra and Telangana.

The KKBN Maoist organization (Koraput, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh) division was on a decline.

In 2017, chief Zampana and his wife surrendered. Later, David was killed in an operation in 2018. Dasru took charge as the district command member of KKBN. He was very active in Kandhamal region.