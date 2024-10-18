ETV Bharat / state

Drones To Protect Exotic Birds at Chilika Amid Poaching Concerns

As part of intensified efforts to safeguard exotic birds migrating to Chilika Lake, authorities have decided to use drones for wildlife protection

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 25 minutes ago

File photo of migratory birds at Chilika Lake (ETV Bharat)

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to curb poaching of exotic birds at Chilika Lake, the Odisha government has decided to use drones for surveillance in vulnerable areas. Despite various security measures, poaching continues in certain regions, particularly from Soran to Satpada in the Tangi block.

Chilika Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Naik confirmed that drones will now be deployed to monitor not only the birds but also suspected poachers. These drones, previously successful in controlling forest fires, are expected to enhance protection efforts around the lake. According to Naik, 21 bird protection camps have been set up this year, with 2-3 staff members stationed at each. The most sensitive areas include Tangi, Chilika, Balugaon, Rambha, and Satpada, with a special focus on the Nalabana sanctuary, home to a large number of exotic bird species.

"To prevent poaching, informers have been placed in key locations, and surveillance efforts have already led to the identification and arrest of several hunters," Naik stated adding that around 20 poachers have been apprehended, instilling a sense of caution among others engaged in illegal hunting.

Tourists visiting the lake are being advised not to feed the birds, as offering snacks like biscuits and chips can harm the wildlife. Boat operators have also been warned to avoid disturbing the birds, as motorboats pose a potential hazard, often startling or injuring the birds during their journey across the lake. With expectations of increased bird arrivals this year, forest personnel are conducting continuous patrols to ensure the protection of the visiting exotic species.

