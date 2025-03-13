Odisha To Roll Out Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana From April 1, 3.5 Crore People To Benefit

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced that the Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, an integrated health coverage initiative, will be launched in the state on April 1 (Utkala Dibasa), the day Odisha came into being.

The scheme is likely to provide health coverage and affordable medical services to nearly 3.52 crore people of the state. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan here on Wednesday. Programmes will be held in all 1438 primary health centers of the state during launch of the much-awaited scheme.

Apart from the integrated health coverage initiative, the government is also set to launch the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana on the same day. For a smooth rollout, the government has planned massive awareness campaigns to educate beneficiaries about the schemes and ways to access those.

More Than 3.52 Crore People To Benefit

Both Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (G-JAY) will benefit more than 1.03 crore families in the state, covering 3.52 crore people. These two schemes will be implemented as an integrated programme in Odisha. Each beneficiary will avail a card for both the schemes. Beneficiaries of the Vay Vandana scheme will receive a special card for availing medical benefits. As per reports, more than 67.80 lakh families will benefit from the AB-PMJAY, while Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana will cover around 35.84 lakh families.

On the other hand, Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana will be launched for people aged 70 and above. This scheme is likely to benefit nearly 23.12 lakh people. Among them, 17 lakh are already covered under the existing AB-PMJAY and G-JAY schemes, while an additional six lakh beneficiaries will now be included in the new scheme.

Under the new scheme, each male beneficiary will be provided medical assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh, while female beneficiaries would receive up to Rs 10 lakh medical assistance. For families with beneficiaries above the age of 70, the maximum assistance will be Rs 15 lakh. What comes as a major relief is all beneficiaries can avail treatment at over 29,000 government and registered private hospital across the country.

Pact With National Health Authority On Jan 13

Universal healthcare being one of the promises made by the BJP, an agreement was signed between the state government and National Health Authority in New Delhi on January 13, 2025, for implementation of AB-PMGAY in Odisha. The agreement was formalised in presence of state health minister Mukesh Mahaling, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials of the government and the health department.

